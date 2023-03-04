Savoy Hotel Mactan launches Secret Menu series

Savoy Hotel Mactan is proud to announce the launch of its new monthly series, “Secret Menu” with Executive Chef Coke Semblante. This exciting series will showcase exclusive dishes, “OFF THE MENU” with a rotating roster of guest chefs from a different field, each bringing their unique culinary perspectives and specialties to the table.

“We are thrilled to bring this new experience to our guests,” said Chef Semblante. “Our secret menu series allows us to push the boundaries of traditional cuisine and offer truly one-of-a-kind dishes that can only be found here at Savoy Cafe.”

Each month, guests can expect a new menu filled with innovative and delicious creations, featuring the best in local and international flavors. These dishes will only be available for a limited time, making each visit to Savoy Cafe a new and exciting culinary adventure.

“Food is an important part of the travel experience, and we are committed to providing our guests with memorable dining experiences,” said Chef Coke Semblante. “The secret menu series is a way for us to bring a touch of excitement and exclusivity to our guests’ dining experience.”

Join Chef Semblante and his talented roster of guest chefs as they create a culinary masterpiece every month at Savoy Cafe. This is a dining experience you won’t want to miss!

For more information, you may contact us at +032 494 4000 / +63 917 854 0739 or email fbservice@savoymactan.com. You may also follow us on our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown