NOBITA embraces vulnerable side on new single ‘Kalangitan’

SoundStrip
March 4, 2023
2 minute read
NOBITA
After outranking international hits with “Ikaw Lang,” Spotify Philippines’ most streamed track of 2022, NOBITA hits another career high with the release of “Kalangitan,” their new single under Sony Music Entertainment.

The pop-rock ballad showcases the vulnerable side of the band, while delivering a catchy sing-along in captivatingly familiar form.

Written by Jaeson, Mark and Richmond, and co-produced with their frequent collaborator Isagani Palabyab, “Kalangitan” is an inspirational tune about companionship through thick and thin.

“Just when you think that you have reached rock bottom, remember that there is always someone with you who will help you reach for the heavens,” the band shares in a collective statement. “With an arrangement that stays true to our sound and a melody that transcends emotions, this is the type of material that we’d love to explore over and over. Dredging up emotions to the surface and turning them into a song that everyone loves are both gifts that we’re honored to share with our fans.”

NOBITA never fails to miss the beat when it comes to perfecting the craft of writing emotional pop songs. This is evident in “Kalangitan,” a soaring anthem that takes ‘hugot’ in a strikingly familiar direction.

“We’re just trying to keep it simple and straightforward, hence, palatable to the general audience,” the chart-topping quintent adds.

The release of the track is accompanied by a music video directed by John Selirio. Doubling as a commentary on high school clique system and bullying, the MV also stars rising actors and content creators Joao Constancia and Queenay Mercado.

NOBITA’s “Kalangitan” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Author
SoundStrip

