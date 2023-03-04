Nestlé Phils. donates tools, supplies to public schools

NESTLÉ Phils. recently marked the 10th year of its nutrition-advocacy program Nestlé Wellness Campus by turning over a water-filtration system, audio-video (AV) equipment and sanitation supplies to 10 public schools across the archipelago.

The donation, according to the global nutrition firm, is a testament to the program’s commitment to help educate and promote health and wellness practices among young students and their families.

As part of its milestone celebration, Nestlé Wellness Campus (NWC) inspired Nestlé Phils. employees to organize a voluntary fund-raising activity. The company then matched the amount they pledged, as the fund was allocated to benefit 10 schools: Palumbanes Integrated School in Palumbanes Island and Tibo Elementary School in Panganiban, both in Catanduanes; Tablon Elementary School in Cagayan de Oro; Luyungan High School in Bukidnon; Buhangin Central Elementary School’s Special Education (SpEd) Center and Davao City Special School in Davao; Niugan Elementary School and Pittland Elementary School in Cabuyao, Laguna; as well as Pinagtung-ulan Elementary School in San Jose and Ulango Integrated School in Tanauan, both in the province of Batangas.

“[At Nestlé Phils., we] recognize the importance of educating Filipinos about proper nutrition, especially at a young age. That has been the focus of [NWC] for the past 10 years, and we are overwhelmed by the support of our employees in ensuring that our public schools have the right tools, supplies and support to accomplish that,” said Jose Uy III, senior vice president and head of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Nestlé Phils.

Starts with clean water access

IN the most recent Expanded National Nutrition Survey, the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute reported that undernutrition remains prevalent in rural areas and low-income households in the Philippines.

For Principal Efren Matienzo Jr. of Palumbanes Integrated School, this was evident among the students in the remote island-community. When he was assigned to the school at the height of the pandemic in 2020, he saw a TV program that labeled the island as “Islang Salat.”

“According to that documentary, malnutrition was prevalent in the island; one of its causes was the lack of clean water supply,” Matienzo explained. He added that the school was below the Department of Education’s standards when it came to hygiene and water sanitation, among others. There was also no water source within Palumbanes Island that passed the requirements of the rural health unit.

This became a concern for the principal, who cited its long-term effect on a student’s cognitive function, including overall ability to learn and perform in school.

As such, he implemented the NWC and emphasized the need to educate all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 about the seven healthy habits. He then prioritized efforts to secure a water filtration system for the school and local community, which the NWC recently turned over.

“All our 550 students will now be able to drink clean water,” he said, furthering that in addition to the students, more than 130 households will also directly benefit from the project once it’s operational. “As I would always tell our teachers, [our efforts were not in vain]. We must give them everything that we can because the students deserve it.”

Right educational tools make all the difference

STUDENTS of Tibo Elementary School also inspired their principal to aim for more.

Located in the mountains of Catanduanes, the school did not have AV facilities. Teaching tools were limited and outdated, and this situation was affecting the students’ attendance rates and eagerness to learn.

As principal, Arnel Fernandez knew that the school, teachers, parents and the entire community needed to adapt a modern way of teaching and learning to give the students a brighter future.

When Nestlé Phils., through the NWC, awarded the school with an AV package, Fernandez was overjoyed: “The equipment can help us in many aspects. In the students’ day-to-day learning, we only [resorted to] traditional…teaching. Today our Grade 1 students are learning…to read with the help of the TV sets.”

In addition, they now have a sound system for the flag ceremony and do the NWC “dancercise” activity every morning. According to the principal, the students are able to watch the steps through a monitor while dancing together and in sync—something they weren’t able to do before.

He added that they are also able to use the equipment to educate the parents and the rest of the community about the NWC’s healthy habits. By conducting monthly meetings with Tibo’s parents, barangay officials, health officials and other stakeholders, they will be able to further implement health and wellness practices together and create a bigger impact.

Aside from the two schools, NWC also provided sanitation supplies such as alcohol, soap for handwashing, and face masks to eight other public schools as they welcomed back students for face-to-face classes.

Last school year Nestlé Phils. also donated learning equipment for SpEd students in Metro Manila and Calabarzon Region.