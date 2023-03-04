Missing Dracula and other Impressions of Transylvania

I took the bus that traveled directly to Sinaia from Bucharest’s main airport. The drive passed through the country’s scenic countryside dotted with farmlands and towns. The things I’d do and see while in the country’s Transylvania region crossed my mind. The only thing I knew about it was Dracula (who else?). I’ve read good things about the places I’d visit and now I would finally get the chance to see them.

A look into the past in Sinaia

The sleepy town of Sinaia is home to one of Romania’s most popular attractions, Peles Castle. King Carol I of Romania had the foundation for the castle built in August 1873. He did so because he found the surrounding mountain views beautiful. The architects of the castle combined different aesthetic influences drawn from the Renaissance, Baroque, Italians, and Germans just to name a few. The inauguration of the castle took place in October 1883. Fast forward to today, instead of royalty, tourists flock to the castle to rediscover its past. The striking façade will draw your eyes to its towers, murals, and details on its walls. It has more than 100 rooms, but only a select few are open to tourists. Inside I saw statues, paintings, weapons, armor, gold, rugs, tapestries, and other items from different parts of the world that only royalty could own or have a use for.

When in Romania, the Peles Castle is a must-see for tourists. The Peles Castle is the former home of the Romanian Royal Family.

Not too far from Peles Castle is another architectural gem, Pelisor Castle. The latter isn’t as grand as Peles but is quite eye-catching on its own right. King Carol I had this other castle built between 1899-1901. He had it constructed as the house of his nephew and heir. Architect Karel Liman drew inspiration from the Art Nouveau style when he designed the palace. One could see this from the castle’s exterior.

After seeing both castles, I was eager to discover more of the region. I took the bus to Brasov, another city in Transylvania.

Wandering in Brasov

Pelisor is a small palace built on the same domain as Peles Castle. Toda y, the Council Square is the center for recreation and social events.

I wouldn’t want to pass up a chance to explore a quaint city in Transylvania, thankfully Brasov fits that description. During the Middle Ages, the kings of Hungary invited German Saxons to settle in the Southern Carpathians in what is now Brasov. The Germans accumulated a fortune trading to both the Ottomans and Europeans. Today, you’ll see vestiges of Brasov’s storied past. Piata Sfatului or Council Square was amid the hustle and bustle of trade during the 14th century. As I walked around this area, locals and tourists alike loitered around the square to dine in one of the restaurants or simply take pictures of the picturesque old town.

Not too far from the Council Square is the Gothic-influenced Biserica Neagra or Black Church. The Germans in Brasov had it built in the 15th century. During the 16th century, Lutheran services replaced Catholic masses. I walked along Strada Republicii, the city’s main pedestrian street. Here, I saw restored traditional buildings that are now restaurants or bars.

Brasov is a small city with a vibrant vibe and a mixture of old and new. Its old town is just as charming as similar places I’ve been to while traveling around Europe.

Inside Bran Castle, there are many exhibits focused on Dracula. Bra n Castle Bran is now Romania’s most-visited attraction.

All things Dracula

Bran Castle is one of the places I didn’t want to miss while I was in Romania. The castle is accessible from Brasov and buses frequently ply this route. Due to its popularity, plenty of tourists queued to buy a ticket and enter the castle. I waited patiently until I finally got in. The castle itself wasn’t as impressive as Peles Castle. The people managing Bran Castle went all in on associating it with Bram Stoker’s Dracula. There is no clear evidence that Bram Stoker has ever been to Transylvania and Vlad the Impaler, the person closely associated with Dracula, was never the ruler of Bran Castle. However, it resembled the description of Bram Stoker’s Dracula Castle. Despite this, tourists still flock to the castle. Exhibits about the occult (some were quite kitschy) and Dracula were on display in various rooms.

Outside of fiction, the history of the castle is interesting. It dates to the 14th century when King Louis I of Hungary allowed Transylvanian Saxons to build a castle to ward off the Ottoman’s expansion. The castle has changed hands over time and has undergone renovation to serve as a fortress against invaders. The castle now functions as a museum not just for exhibits about Dracula, but also about the Romanian royal family that used to live there. The castle’s exterior was more impressive in my opinion. It’s perched on a hill with beautiful overlooking views of its surroundings. Despite my initial disappointment, I was glad I went to see Bran Castle in person.

Transylvania has other noteworthy towns, old, fortified churches, and destinations. For this trip, I only got impressions of the region that would serve as memories to look back on.

