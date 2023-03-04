Maynilad advises customers to store water safely for March 5 to 7 service interruption

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) is reminding its customers to store enough water for the service interruption that will be implemented from March 5 to 7, 2023 to give way for the repair of a major pipe leak along Osmeña Highway corner Zobel Roxas St. in Makati (near the boundary of Manila).

The repair of the leaking 2,200mm-diameter primary line, which is located 7 meters underground, will cause 20-hour to 57-hour water service interruptions in parts of Manila, Makati, Pasay, and Parañaque, starting 3:00 p.m. of March 5, 2023 (Sunday) until 11:59 p.m. of March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).

For the updated list of affected areas and their corresponding service interruption schedules, visit Maynilad’s website (https://www.mayniladwater.com.ph/), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MayniladWater), and Twitter account (@maynilad).

To ensure that its affected customers have enough safe water during the scheduled interruption, Maynilad is providing the following tips on how to store water safely:

As much as possible, store water in containers that have covers. Water stored in open containers should be used within one or two days. Boil the water if intended for drinking or cooking.

Store water in multiple containers, large and small. Drinking water should be stored in clean and disinfected containers that can be firmly closed.

Light and warmth promote algae and bacteria growth, so store containers in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Water stored in plastic containers should be kept away from gasoline, kerosene, pesticides or similar substances because vapors from these products can penetrate plastic.

Never store water in containers that were previously used to store toxic substances.

Freeze water for additional supply during the water service interruption. Once melted, the ice can be used for cooking or drinking.

To avoid water contamination, clean cisterns, drums and overhead tanks before filling them with water.

Empty household bleach bottles can be used to store water for cleaning.

Use clean food-grade containers to store water for cooking and drinking.

Disinfected plastic soda bottles, glass canning jars and juice bottles can be used to store water for drinking and cooking.

For further information regarding the March 5 to 7, 2023 water service interruption, affected customers may also call the Maynilad Hotline 1626 (Metro Manila).