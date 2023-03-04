Mapúa hails global citations, achievements on its 98th year

THE country’s leading engineering and technological educational institution Mapúa University is marking nearly a century of providing quality education to Filipinos as its 98th founding anniversary nears.

Aptly themed “Great at 98! Vision Realized,” the celebration highlights the decades-long pioneering, progressive and transformative learning Mapúa is known for.

In the past year it was included in the prestigious “Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023” where only four Philippine universities were cited; and the “QS Asian University Top 100 Best Universities in Southeast Asia” list.

The higher education institution (HEI) has also received a “QS-Wharton Digital Readiness-Gold Award” for its Ubiquitous Online Experience (ÚO x): an initiative in delivering full online programs through its digital-learning platforms.

Mapúa also cemented global tie-ups with Arizona State University (ASU) for its business and health-sciences programs, with the University of Cambridge Judge Business School’s Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), and Fintech Alliance.Ph (FTAP) for its “Fintech and Regulatory Innovation (FTRI)” program.

“These accomplishments are the fruits of our unrelenting efforts to gain national and international credibility and accreditation, so students are always assured of quality education and, at the same time, have a definitive competitive advantage when they start their careers,” said Mapúa University president and CEO Dr. Reynaldo B. Vea.

This was seconded by Prof. Dante Sauquillo, chair of the Department of Physics which hosts the 98th anniversary festivities: “This year’s theme commemorates the achievement of our vision to be among the world’s best. Thus, it is but fitting to celebrate with all the people who supported this vision…the administration, nonteaching staff, faculty members, alumni, and our students.”

In keeping with its victory theme, the university will host “The Cardinal Excellence Awards,” which will recognize outstanding students in their co- and extracurricular activities, and the “Service Awards,” which will honor loyal and dedicated teaching and nonteaching personnel.

Competitions such as the “Outcomes-Based Education Research and Best Practices,” Technopreneur Pitch contest, essay-writing competition, ethics bowl, leadership seminar, Filipino writing tilt, Physics Olympics and Math Wizard will also be conducted to encourage academic excellence among students.

The educational institution will also distribute gift packs to 98 disadvantaged families as a way of sharing the blessings that the Mapúa community has received in the past years. Twenty of them in Bangued, Abra will receive access to affordable and free energy through solar-panel installations. Such effort is part of Mapúa’s pledge in addressing the seventh United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of “affordable and clean energy,” which will benefit the Cordillera Region until 2030.

To cap the festivities, the “premier technological and engineering school” will unveil its Centennial Logo, which heralds the official countdown to its 100th year in 2025. It will also launch the “Mapúa Centennial Lectures:” a series of 100 discourses led by school officials and alumni that will cover research, education, technology, innovations, internationalization, the school’s history, and other special topics.

While the university’s anniversary is a culmination and celebration of its recent achievements, it also ushers in another year of projects, innovations, and milestones. The HEI is expected to launch new business and health-sciences programs in collaboration with ASU, produce its first batch of FTRI graduates through its CCAF and FTAP partnership, as well as increase its globally accredited program offerings via the Asean University Network-Quality Assurance Network.

Mapúa was founded in 1925 by Don Tomas Mapúa as a private university that offered engineering courses. The Yuchengco Group of Companies acquired its ownership in 1999 and after 20 years, merged its educational bodies under iPeople Inc. with the Ayala Corp. Education Inc., with the former as the surviving entity.

According to a statement, the university has grown and evolved into “one of the world’s best since its establishment, and it is envisioned to continue its status in the years to come.”