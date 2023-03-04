Legendary DJ from Ibiza visits Manila

The world’s party capital Ibiza’s legendary DJ, Bruno Sereni (a.k.a. Bruno from Ibiza), will be in town this weekend to perform to late-night clubbers wishing to treat themselves to a night of eargasmic and epic house mixes.

Known to late-night entertainment seekers the world over, Bruno From Ibiza has played mainly in Café Del Mar and Space Ibiza in Ibiza, Spain, and is considered one of the best DJs in the world.

Known for his quality selection of music, he is set to elevate his audience’s senses and transport them to a higher euphoria.

Catch Bruno From Ibiza this Saturday only at Kao Day and Night Club, 2nd Floor Newport Mall, Newport World Resorts. Doors will open at 10PM.

Image credits: Bruno From Ibiza/Facebook





