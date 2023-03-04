Legendary DJ from Ibiza visits Manila

bySoundStrip
March 4, 2023
1 minute read
Bruno from Ibiza (Photo from his Facebook page)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The world’s party capital Ibiza’s legendary DJ, Bruno Sereni (a.k.a. Bruno from Ibiza), will be in town this weekend to perform to late-night clubbers wishing to treat themselves to a night of eargasmic and epic house mixes. 

Known to late-night entertainment seekers the world over, Bruno From Ibiza has played mainly in Café Del Mar and Space Ibiza in Ibiza, Spain, and is considered one of the best DJs in the world. 

Known for his quality selection of music, he is set to elevate his audience’s senses and transport them to a higher euphoria.

Catch Bruno From Ibiza this Saturday only at Kao Day and Night Club, 2nd Floor Newport Mall, Newport World Resorts.  Doors will open at 10PM.

Image credits: Bruno From Ibiza/Facebook



Bruno From Ibiza/Facebook
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
SoundStrip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

REVIEW | Hacking, not shoe-leather, solves thriller ‘Missing’

byMark Kennedy / The Associated Press
March 4, 2023
Next Article

DBP to expand programs in support of PDP

byBMPlus
March 4, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

JBL unveils new soundbar series with Dolby Atmos Technology

Fill your home with immersive sound and journey through a new cinematic experience with JBL. Sleek, functional, and feature-packed, the new soundbar series is designed for thrill-seekers. Among them are all sorts of individuals with an ear for quality, uncompromising sound. These include film buffs, melomaniacs, gamers, dancers, producers, digital creators, girl bosses, moms on-the-go, and your neighborhood Zumba titos and titas!

bySoundStrip
March 3, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Globe brings weekend madness this March with Wanderland and Arctic Monkeys

Best weekend ever? It’s possible this 1st weekend of March. As live music makes a huge comeback this year, Globe in partnership with Karpos Multimedia, is giving music enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the most anticipated tours and festivals of 2023 with two amazing shows happening in March: Wanderland Music and Arts Festival and Arctic Monkeys.

byBMPlus
March 1, 2023