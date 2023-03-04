Flagship device made even more desirable

BusinessMirror
March 4, 2023
2 minute read
IF camera tech is at the top of your smartphone must-haves list, then look no further than the Huawei P50 (consumer.huawei.com/ph), the unanimous mobile photography champ.

The P50 made a splash with glowing reviews from tech experts and gadget enthusiasts, and now it has been made even more desirable with a Huawei promo ongoing until March 31.

Available at the online Huawei Store, Lazada, Shopee and all Huawei Experience Stores nationwide, this limited-time promotion offers the Huawei P50 for P30,999 from its original SRP of P35,999. It’s an incredible deal for mobile photography buffs, given the phone’s leading-class shooting capabilities, premium design, dazzling display, and Huawei’s intelligent cross-device features.

Adorning the back of the Huawei P50 is its iconic Dual Matrix “dazzling eyes” camera layout that incorporates a simplified and geometric design.

The two orbs house the True-Form Dual Matrix Cameras, powered by Huawei XD Optics and Fusion Pro imaging engine that captures images with unparalleled clarity.

Round the front, there’s the 90 Hz True-Chroma display that outputs 1.07billion colors, on top of an ultra-smooth and responsive touch experience.

All that is wrapped in a cutting-edge design reinforced with nothing less than IP68 splash, water, and dust resistance.

In terms of performance, the 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset blasts through any resource-intensive app and process with no hint of stutter. With a 4,100 mAh battery and 66W Huawei SuperCharge out of the box, the Huawei P50 is capable of enduring all manner of heavy tasks even on a busy day. The ridiculously fast SuperCharge top-up ensures the device keeps going as long as you need to.

Meanwhile, Huawei Share delivers a smooth, cross-device file-sharing experience without the need for wires. Sync your smartphone files with a laptop or PC (such as the MateBook Series) through wireless pairing and move/view files between both screens without fuss.

