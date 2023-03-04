Filipino students victorious at IPFEST 2023 in Indonesia

A TEAM from Batangas State University (BSU) hoisted the Philippine tricolor higher with their special feat at the Integrated Petroleum Festival (IPFEST) 2023 Smart Competition.

Once again, Petroleum Engineering students from the country’s “National Engineering University” made their mark on the global stage—this time, in Bandung Institute of Technology, Indonesia on February 24.

With the theme: “Understanding the A-to-Z of Oil and Gas as a Strategy for Energy Transition,” this year’s Smart Competition was one of IPFEST 2023’s main events which challenged the brightest minds from various universities in Southeast Asia to showcase their knowledge in the oil and gas sectors, as the BSU learners tackled questions in a rally system, then delivered answers quickly and precisely.

Led by Engr. Miguel Paulo B. Abas as their coach, Team “Barrack Oil” composed of Nick Audrei R. Manila, Selwyn M. Medrano and Rhyan Antonio G. Evea emerged as champions; while Team “Trioil and Error’s” John Carlo Doria, Marcus Gabriel A. Gutierrez, and Russel Vincent V. Manalo clinched the first runner-up spot.

Having conquered the four stages of the competition including Online Preliminary, Elimination, Semifinals and Grand Finals, the teams defeated several institutions from across Southeast Asia and Europe, including those from Indonesia and Algeria, which made the victory even more astounding.

“We are incredibly proud of our ‘Red Spartans’ for their outstanding achievement at IPFEST 2023. We hope this victory inspires them to follow their [passions,] and strive for excellence in their respective disciplines,” BSU president Dr. Tirso A. Ronquillo remarked. “Their achievement, which brought glory and pride to the country, serves as an inspiration to the entire community.”

For BSU, their students’ triumphs are testimonies to their extraordinary talent, tenacity and exceptional teamwork, as well as “their capacity to raise the bar for the future of petroleum engineers,” which proved its leading position in offering quality engineering curriculum and producing top-notch petroleum engineering alumni who are future-ready and well-equipped to take on global challenges.