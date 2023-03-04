Expansive portfolio behind realme domination of local smartphone market in 2022

A WIDE portfolio and a smartphone line that caters to different users’ needs—whether in features, functionality, or both—has made realme the leading brand in the Philippine market, according to a top official of realme

“Knowing that the Philippines is still predominantly a price-sensitive market where cost-efficiency is king, we introduced narzo in a bid for further inclusivity on our products. We have our eyes and ears constantly on-ground, and through this we pinpointed that the majority of the demand is on entry-level and practical features,” Austine Huang, realme Philippines vice president for marketing, told BusinessMirror in an e-mail interview.

Since it entered the Philippine market in 2018, she said realme’s goal has always been to make leap-forward technology accessible to the majority. Huang also stressed that it is laser-focused to be the market leader, adding the accolades it receives along the way are just a bonus.

Huang also commended her team and business partners for the success of the brand.

In its latest report, the International Data Corporation’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker said realme maintained market leadership in 2022 by launching several new smartphones in the narzo series to cater to the price-conscious customer, while Transsion was the only company in the top 5 rankings that registered growth. Both of its Infinix and Tecno brands upscaled their products in bringing in more models in the higher price range of US$100+, such as Infinix’ Note series and Tecno’s Pova and Camon series, while itel continued to cater to the entry-level segment.

“Realme was able to sustain its momentum through aggressive promotions and price drops for some of its C series models both in online and offline channels. Furthermore, realme’s #realmewithyou holiday campaign that kicked off with the launching of the realme 10 series has triggered sales,” Angela Jenny V. Medez, senior market analyst-IDC Philippines, said in another e-mail interview with BusinessMirror.

“Realme has a vast nationwide reach with access to several online selling channels,” Medez added.

According to Medez, “Developing markets are more susceptible to price changes since these households in general have lower disposable income, so any price increase would have a higher impact on the purchasing power of a low income market. Also, the Philippines is highly dependent on imports such as food and oil hence making the country vulnerable to any currency depreciation or global oil price hikes.”

To ensure market leadership, Huang said realme will provide more value to the local consumer by introducing top-of-mind lifestyle brands for the Filipino youth market, complemented by narzo catering to the Filipino everyman.

She said realme will also introduce new smartphone models in 2023, including AIOT devices that enrich the entire realme ecosystem, and special brand campaigns that will bring more Squad members into the fold.

Huang said realme will continue to support its realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) , its grassroots esports initiative. She said, “The RMC will continue to uplift and support local gaming talent. This year, we’ll also be holding the RMC Regional Campus Wars and the RMC Women’s League, to provide avenues for provincial players and to promote gender inclusivity in support of women in the industry.”