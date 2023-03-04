British Council opens scholarships for Filipino women in science, technology

THE British Council is offering scholarships anew to Filipinas who wish to pursue their Master’s degrees in the United Kingdom (UK) covering areas related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

In partnership with 21 UK universities, the Philippines has been chosen as one of the country-beneficiaries for its “Women in STEM” scholarship grants.

The council’s communications manager for Southeast Asia Janelle Almosara-Capiral told the BusinessMirror that this is the third time they are offering the scholarship program to Filipinas, which we started in 2019.

Dedicated to more than 100 women globally, the initiative is also made available in the Americas, South Asia, and East Asia.

“The British Council has always been [keen on aiding] efforts to improve the quality of education worldwide,” said Country Director Lotus Postrado.

The educational grant covers tuition, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa and health-coverage fees. It is also offered to women with dependents.

A short presessional English course will be provided for scholars who might need to achieve the required language proficiency while studying.

Candidates must manifest a need for financial support, and should have an undergraduate degree that will enable them to gain access to one of the preselected postgraduate courses. They are also expected to be active in their field, with work experience or proven interest in their specialization.

Application period is from March to May 2023, with deadlines varying based on the partner-university.

Qualified candidates can take up a course of study in the UK for the academic year from September/October 2023 to 2024. They are eligible for Master’s degree scholarships and early academic fellowships in Middlesex University, University of Strathclyde, and Newcastle University.

The British Council has been operating in the Philippines for 45 years, performing impactful projects such as developing transnational education programs and supporting science education scholars through the “Newton Agham” fund. Adding to these impressive initiatives is an educational grant for Filipinas in the STEM strand.

“We are excited to offer opportunities such as the ‘Women in STEM’ scholarship to Filipinas, whom we know are extremely talented and can benefit greatly through this program,” Postrado shared.