Bringing music idols, fans closer

FILIPINO singer-songwriter and producer Zack Tabudlo is taking over Viber’s Backstage Pass Channel, just in time for the launch of his anticipated sophomore album, ZACK: FOR ALL, on Valentine’s Day.

Backstage Pass, with now over 1.2 million subscribers, is a space where artists like Zack and their fans can have a good chat. It gives music enthusiasts access to never-before-seen photos, videos and other content that’ll allow them to get to know their favorite stars better. It’s where fans can ask their questions and get messages straight from them too!

As part of the takeover, fans of the 2021 hit song “Binibini” music genius can expect not only to exchange messages with him, but they also get to enjoy exclusive sticker pack and custom Viber Lens. The musician is also expected to hold a group video call event with his fans through Backstage Pass.

Zack is one of the top artists of UMG Philippines that serves as a regional branch of multinational music corporation, Universal Music Group (UMG). At only 21, he has been crowned as the most streamed local artist in the Philippines on Spotify with 7.5 million monthly listeners and the third overall, trailing global pop behemoths Taylor Swift and BTS.

Known for his melancholic songs and tunes about falling in and out of love, Zack got his big exposure as a contestant in the first season of The Voice Kids when he was 12. While he didn’t make it to the finals, he still pursued music and started a solo career in 2018, eventually signing with UMG to release his debut album, Episode, in 2021. His hits include “Nangangamba,” “Habang Buhay,” “Asan Ka Na Ba” and “Pano.”

“I’m happy to connect with my fans in new ways through Viber’s Backstage Pass, especially now that I have released my second album,” says Zack. “The fans have been part of my journey as an artist so it’s great to keep this connection going. Thankful to Viber for making this happen.”

“Viber has always been rooted in connecting people. Backstage Pass is a channel created specifically for our music-loving Viber users,” adds David Tse, senior director APAC at Rakuten Viber. “We’re excited to have Zack Tabudlo on board. As one of the brightest stars of Filipino music today, we know that he has been a favorite among Viber users. We’re glad that we’re able to provide a platform where the artist and his fans can deepen their connection and create fun memories together.”