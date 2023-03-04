A girl named Hope

ON Sunday, Liza Soberano became a trending topic on social media after she uploaded a video on her YouTube channel talking about, in essence, how her creativity and artistry were stifled in the 13 years she has been an actress.

“I’ve sacrificed my childhood, I’ve sacrificed my freedom, and I’ve sacrificed my happiness to present Liza Soberano to the world. I think I’ve earned the right to finally be me, to finally be able to do things for me, as Hope Soberano.”

“I’ve been in six feature films, over 500 episodes of teleseryes, and have only really dabbled into three main genres—romance, comedy and drama. Since I was 16, I had only really worked side by side with one main co-star, with the same production company, rotating around the same three directors. During all those years, I was never really asked for my input, my thoughts, my ideas,” she said.

Liza was under ABS-CBN’s Star Magic for 11 years and was handled by Ogie Diaz. She has been paired with her “LizQuen” co-star Enrique Gil and they starred in several movies and shows together such as Forevermore, Dolce Amore, Everyday I Love You and Alone Together.

In June 2022, she dropped her previous management and joined James Reid’s Careless Music.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Liza was joining the digital banking app Maya as its Brand Ambassador and Chief Advocacy Officer.

“Liza resonates with Maya’s values of defiance and optimism. She has defied conventions for Filipino actresses and taken her career into a bold new direction, reshaping what it means to be successful for this generation. And she lives with optimism, knowing she can use her personal platform to advocate for meaningful change. We are thrilled to embark on this meaningful collaboration and journey of empowering Filipinos to do banking their way alongside Liza, who is as much a game-changer as Maya,” said Maya chief marketing officer Pepe Torres.

Maya hopes to encourage more of its app users to use its digital banking services. Maya Bank is one of only six digital banks in the Philippines that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas granted a license to operate.

Maya said (based on data from data.i) it has over 1.5 million bank customers, making it the No. 1 digital banking app in the country in terms of app downloads and monthly active users.

Among the many innovations of Maya is its best-in-class consumer savings account that offers easy account opening with just one valid ID, a high-interest rate with daily payout, and customizable personal goals. As an added boost, Maya customers can save with up to 10 percent daily interest rate per annum starting March 7, 2023.

Maya is the first finance app to offer customers their own @username, making sending money as easy as tagging friends in TikTok or Instagram. Customers also love its sleek black Maya card, accepted by over 80 million merchants worldwide.

These innovations have made Maya the No. 1 digital banking app and the highest-rated finance app on the App Store and Google Play, beating leading e-wallet and bank brands. Maya is regulated by the BSP, and deposits are insured up to P500,000 per depositor by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC).

As brand ambassador, Liza co-created Maya’s new marketing campaign, breaking the mold of traditional celebrity endorsements and changing the game for marketing financial services.

As Chief Advocacy Officer, Liza will champion shared advocacies for financial inclusion with Maya and lead key initiatives. This starts with joint initiatives for Save The Children, the world’s leading independent organization for children, which Liza has been the ambassador of since 2021. At the same time, she will help drive the advocacy agenda within Maya from their product roadmap to company culture. With Maya, Liza finds herself in charge of an imaginative and meaningful partnership that ultimately drives financial empowerment, especially with the youth. Liza’s collaboration with Maya also opens a new door for her as she finally gets the chance to be on the other end of the lights and cameras, co-creating the brand’s latest campaign.

“The past year has given me an opportunity to reflect on what I want for my life and my career. And when it comes to brands, I’ve decided to be more intentional about my partnerships. I want to work with brands that resonate with me personally, with products I actually use, and with companies I believe in,” said Liza.

“I’m excited for everyone to level up their banking experience with me through Maya because I love using their app. On top of that, working with Maya truly feels like a level up for me—it’s a joy to collaborate with them creatively, and I’m excited for the professional challenge of becoming their Chief Advocacy Officer.”

Among Liza’s goals, therefore, is for financial literacy to be talked about in more schools and households.

Now that Liza has a corporate title, she now has her own company e-mail.

Watch her TVC for Maya at youtu.be/KCUHDCXq_bQ.

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





