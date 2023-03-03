The continuing scourge facing women

IN the first year of the pandemic, there were about 27,000 new cases of breast cancer recorded in the country. That’s 74 new cases per day, or three per hour.

But Aileen Antolin, vice president of the Philippine Foundation for Breast Care Inc., pointed out during the recent Kapihan ng Samahang Plaridel, “These were only the ones who got screened [in 2020],” but because of the pandemic, many more may have not been able to get themselves checked or consult with medical professionals. Of the 27,000, she said, 9,000 died.

These are grim statistics, as breast cancer is one of the leading cancers for women in the country, along with cancer of the cervix, lung, colon/rectum, ovary and liver. Early detection of course is the key to helping women (although men can also get it) beat breast cancer.

For one, women can do a self-breast exam. We can do it by inspecting our breasts visually to detect any changes in shape or symmetry, size, color, or for dimpling, puckering or inversion of the nipples. Next is to lie on our back on a flat surface and, using the pads of our three middle fingers, feel the breast tissue using different kinds of finger pressure.

While a lump doesn’t automatically mean breast cancer, if we detect it or some hard knot near the underarm in the course of our self-exam (or see any abnormal discharge from the nipple), we should immediately consult an obstetrician-gynecologist who will likely do a manual exam on our breasts as well. If the doctor finds anything suspicious about the detected lump, a mammogram and/or an ultrasound will probably be ordered to either confirm or rule out any breast issues.

According to Antolin, women should start getting a mammogram annually by the time they hit 40. Frankly, it isn’t a pleasant experience—and I’ve been getting one since 2011. The technology hasn’t changed, and mammograms continue to be a painful part of a woman’s physical exam. So I’ve always tried to encourage the radiologist to be precise and quick in taking pictures of my breast.

For a country whose women are at a high risk for breast cancer, there is a need to distribute more mammography units around the country. Antolin noted that a majority of them are still in private hospitals, and the reality is not everyone can afford to get a mammogram.

At present, “the ratio is five and a half mammogram machines in a country with over 7,100 islands serving 100 million population. So you can imagine the disparity,” she said. And those who live in rural areas and mountainous regions are not even able to see a doctor, she stressed.

In case a suspicious lump is detected, a biopsy has to be conducted, which is another expense for the patient. While PhilHealth covers the cost of treating the early stages of breast cancer (stage 0 to 3-A) and other gynecological illnesses along with surgery and chemotherapy, it does not cover the cost of cancer screening. As such, most indigent patients usually turn to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or lawmakers to request for funds to finance the cost of testing and lab work.

Oncologist Dr. Kenneth Samala, another guest panelist at the kapihan, confirmed that the financial burden is what dissuades many breast cancer patients from going through and completing their treatment. “Some patients come to me once, and after discussing with them the diagnosis, they don’t return because they got scared with the cost [of treatment]. And as a doctor, that is painful for me because I already caught them [then I lose them]. So I’ve been very open to endorse them even to a public hospital. At least I am comforted by the fact that they get the treatment they need.”

Antolin said this is part of the problem; most people don’t know there are free consultations and treatments for cancer. PhilHealth covers treatment at a minimum of P100,000, which basically means free chemotherapy for cancer patients especially in public hospitals. (Although, admittedly, that amount is inadequate especially for repeating breast cancer patients, as the cost of surgery alone already exceeds P100,000.) Under its Cancer Support Medicine Access Program (CSMAP), the Department of Health (DOH) has also made available chemotherapy drugs, as well as other injectable drugs for cancer patients.

Yet Samala underscored that getting breast cancer is not a death sentence, and with the new therapies that have been developed patients can lead quite normal lives.

“In the 1980s or the 1990s,” he said, “when you get a cancer diagnosis, the doctor will automatically say, ‘You should get chemotherapy. If it spreads, get chemo again, and so on.’ Right now, we have a lot of options especially for breast cancer. Chemotherapy is no longer top of mind. We also have hormonal therapy and targeted therapy. So it depends on the breast cancer sub-type of patients.” For some of his patients, for instance, Samala said they just take a pill and see him once a month for monitoring.

But the oncologist also emphasized that it would also help greatly if the DOH quickens the pace by which new cancer drugs are approved for use in the Philippines.

“For the new drugs which have been proven effective in other countries, and have undergone studies, it’s difficult for them to enter the [Philippine National] Drug Formulary [which lists essential drugs that are proven safe and effective, making them more accessible to patients]. Before the DOH purchases these drugs for their program, it has to enter the Formulary. To be honest, there are so many drugs we’ve already applied for to be entered in the Formulary, even old drugs, and sometimes they still aren’t allowed in. That’s one of our roadblocks. We’re hoping the process of Formulary inclusion is expedited, because once these new drugs are in, DOH will be able to buy them for its CSMAP.”

Antolin stressed that with better drugs, patients are able to resume their lives faster, and for mothers this is a welcome development because once they are healthy, they are able to take care of their children “and [again] become productive members of society.”

Taking care of our breasts is important business. And the first step is to get ourselves screened and tested, if needed.

For more information on breast cancer, go to www.kasuso.org, or call 8927-3492/0917-8677624. The Philippine Foundation for Breast Cancer Inc. is at the Breast Care Center Annex, Out Patient Department, of East Avenue Medical Center, Quezon City.

Image credits: National Cancer Institute on Unsplash





