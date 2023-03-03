St. Luke’s Medical Center launches largest off-site facility

St. Luke’s Medical Center is building the largest off-site facility in the country to support its medical personnel. When completed in December 2024, the facility will be able to house up to 2,000 hospital personnel and will have a cafeteria, fitness center, and multi-purpose hall.

The first pouring ceremony for the site was conducted on February 28, 2023, and was attended by St. Luke’s top executives, Thaison Builders, JRS partners, DCI, QSI, and Arup.

In the photo is, from left, Arthur R. Cantor, President, Thaison Builder, and Developer Inc.; August B Cantor, Chairman, Thaison Builder, and Developer; John Villaverde of QSI; Pauline Cuevas of JRSP; Architect John Ryan Santos of JRSP; Dr. Anthony Perez, Asst. Chief Medical Officer, SLMC; Dr. Arturo S. De La Peña, President and CEO, SLMC; Dr. Benjamin Campomanes, EVP and Chief Medical Officer, SLMC

9. Engr. Noel L. Pabilona, PEE, VP and Head of Facilities Management and Engineering, SLMC; Engineer Nera San Andres of QSI; Dr. Ma. Martina Geraldine Dimalibot, SVP and Chief Nursing Officer, SLMC; Atty. Simeon C. Obtinalla, Jr., SVP and Head of Human Resources, SLMC and Allan P. Quijano, SVP and Head of SCM, SLMC.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza/BM





