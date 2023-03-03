St. Luke’s Medical Center launches largest off-site facility

byBMPlus
March 3, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

St. Luke’s Medical Center is building the largest off-site facility in the country to support its medical personnel. When completed in December 2024, the facility will be able to house up to 2,000 hospital personnel and will have a cafeteria, fitness center, and multi-purpose hall.

The first pouring ceremony for the site was conducted on February 28, 2023, and was attended by St. Luke’s top executives, Thaison Builders, JRS partners, DCI, QSI, and Arup.

In the photo is, from left, Arthur R. Cantor, President, Thaison Builder, and Developer Inc.; August B Cantor, Chairman, Thaison Builder, and Developer; John Villaverde of QSI; Pauline Cuevas of JRSP; Architect John Ryan Santos of JRSP; Dr. Anthony Perez, Asst. Chief Medical Officer, SLMC; Dr. Arturo S. De La Peña, President and CEO, SLMC; Dr. Benjamin Campomanes, EVP and Chief Medical Officer, SLMC

9. Engr. Noel L. Pabilona, PEE, VP and Head of Facilities Management and Engineering, SLMC; Engineer Nera San Andres of QSI; Dr. Ma. Martina Geraldine Dimalibot, SVP and Chief Nursing Officer, SLMC; Atty. Simeon C. Obtinalla, Jr., SVP and Head of Human Resources, SLMC and Allan P. Quijano, SVP and Head of SCM, SLMC.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza/BM



Nonoy Lacza/BM
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Aliw Broadcasting Corporation, Aliw23 join FICTAP’s 2-day conference

byBusinessMirror
March 3, 2023

Related Posts