SNAP inks pact with IP groups

SN Aboitiz Power-Benguet Inc. (SNAP-Benguet), a joint venture of Scatec and Aboitiz Power Corp., signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on increased benefits with the Tinongdan Indigenous Peoples Organization (TINPO) and the Itogon Indigenous Peoples Organization (IIPO).

Under the MOA, SNAP-Benguet will provide the Itogon ancestral domain, which hosts the 140-MW Binga hydroelectric power plant, about P10.3 million every year starting 2023 or an equivalent of 3.1 centavos per kilowatt hour (c/kWh) total benefits.

The agreed total benefits include 1.65 c/kWh from the plant’s annual production and an annual special fund of P1 million for partnership projects promoting indigenous culture. This is in addition to the existing benefits provided since 2008 which now amounts to P3.8 million.

To boost the special fund for cultural partnership projects, SNAP will provide a stimulus of P5 million to cover the years 2023 to 2025.

SNAP will also voluntarily provide a one-time benefit of P6.1 million or equivalent to 1.65c/kWh of its 2021 production, the year when negotiations started. The IPs also stand to receive an additional P6 million, representing 1.65c/kWh of SNAP’s 2022 production and the adjusted value of its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility fund.

Under the MOA, SNAP has agreed to escalate the value of the benefits by 5 percent every five years.

The signing comes after almost two years of negotiations between the company and the Itogon ancestral domain (AD), facilitated by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

According to SNAP Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Mike Hosillos, the contract represents the progress made throughout almost 15 years of partnership with Itogon.

In 2008, SNAP-Benguet took over ownership and operation of Binga hydro, then a government facility, through a successful privatization bid. SNAP undertook consultations with the IP community, capped with an agreement to provide community benefits through a CSR program. Since then, SNAP has provided annual benefits to the IPs.

The negotiations for additional benefits began in June 2021 among SNAP-Benguet, TINPO, and IIPO. The Itogon IP organizations (IPOs) formally accepted SNAP’s offer of additional benefits in December 2022. The MOA signing was held last February 28.