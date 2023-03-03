Russian invasion of Ukraine after one year: Tolerance becomes a crime when applied to evil

byJana Šedivá | Ambassador of the Czech Republic
March 3, 2023
3 minute read
Russia’s unprovoked, illegal, and inhumane aggression against Ukraine under the tutelage of Vladimir Putin has caused not just chaos and serious threats to Europe but to the entire world. It has shattered many dreams, especially of the children who are helpless and only wanted to live peacefully in their country.

Like many others, I just did not want to believe that the appalling and brazen impunity of Russia against Ukraine, a sovereign state, and its peace-loving people could happen. Kremlin’s aggression did not make any sense at all. Needless to say, there is no justification for the military, politically, and economically motivated greed of Russia. It is heartbreaking to see that the incessant aggression continues to leave tens of thousands dead and is dubbed as Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II, given the fact that to date, (and still counting), there are more than 8 million Ukrainians who fled their homes for safety and shelter.

As the Ukraine war drags on in its second year since the first attack on February 24, 2022, it is admirable to note that Ukraine and its people are still on their feet, fighting the invaders and showing their utmost love for their country. And as inevitable, peace-loving and democratic countries unite to help them, not just to fight the aggressor, but also to ensure stability in the region and in the world as Russia’s war has adverse effects on the global community.

Russia’s aggression is un-fathomable and perhaps, emanating from greed thus flexing its muscle for geographical expansion using war and deception. In fact, in my mind, it’s Putin’s ideology that made other less critical thinkers toe the line and buy his treacherous “special operations” against Ukraine. Sadly, so many Russian soldiers and civilians who unwittingly led to the propaganda, later admitted that they were deceived by Putin.

To date, Russia is still occupying a large part of Ukraine, destroying power plants and cities and, above all, killing innocent people including children. Ukrainians are fighting a fair fight, they know it, and the democratic world knows it. At least the part of the world that recognizes basic human and moral values and international law. All democratic countries, including Czechia and the Philippines, are on the right side of history and we all are crying for justice and peace for the people in Ukraine and for Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine.

Unfortunately, Russia is doing its best not to solve this problem by peaceful means and creating new artificial and fake arguments every day. This war is not fought only on the battlefields; it is also a hybrid war with lies and propaganda from Kremlin, especially in cyberspace. Nevertheless, after a year of war in Ukraine, it is obvious that Russia has already lost it. Not only this war but also its credibility and the trust of the international community. Living in a territory that “was controlled” by Russia before (then the Soviet Union) for decades, it breaks my heart to notice that some people still believe in Russian propaganda and lies.

I sincerely hope that telling the truth will help Filipino readers, sometimes confused by the influential Russian propaganda even in Filipino mass media, to look more objectively at the current global situation. Let’s not tolerate evil, because if we do, we become an accomplish even if we are not directly involved in it.

As our late President Václav Havel said: “Truth and love will overcome lies and hatred. I would like to add that also freedom and justice will prevail.”

Author
Jana Šedivá | Ambassador of the Czech Republic

