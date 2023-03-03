Online payment boosts Tieza’s tax take

REVENGE travel has put the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) in a better financial position, collecting over P2.1 billion in gross travel taxes from January to December 12, 2022.

Tieza Chief Operating Officer Mark T. Lapid said these collections far exceeded the target of P462 million for 2022, “in consideration of the effect of pandemic and the global trends on travel.” Last year’s collections though are still a far cry from the P7.2 billion collected in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Tieza is the infrastructure arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and uses 50 percent of gross travel taxes collected as its share to fund priority tourism development projects.

“Now that the Philippines and other countries have more relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, we expect a spike in our number of outbound travels, especially to countries such as South Korea, wherein Filipino tourists are allow visa-free entries to Gangwon Province and the Seoul Metropolitan Area,” he said. Tieza is targeting to collect some P2.3 billion in travel taxes this year and hopes to return to the pre-pandemic collection level by 2024.

Lapid told the BusinessMirror there is also a plan to include the travel tax in airline tickets, like in other countries, to make it even more convenient for travelers. “There are ongoing technical working group meetings among the Department of Transportation, DOT, Tieza and the airlines discussing this,” he said. So far, only pioneering legacy carrier Philippine Airlines has the option for travelers to pay the departure tax online in the course of booking their outbound air tickets.

More payment options

MEANWHILE, Tieza launched last Tuesday the Online Travel Tax Services System (OTSS) giving travelers over 90,000 options nationwide to pay for the departure tax. Outbound travelers pay a travel tax of P1,620 on an economy-class ticket and P2,700 on a first-class ticket. Those exempt from paying the departure tax include overseas Filipino workers, balikbayans (homecoming Filipinos) and other Filipinos residing abroad who stay less than a year in the Philippines, Filipino and foreign diplomats along with those employed by the United Nations, US military personnel, employees of multinational firms headquartered in the Philippines, crew of aircraft owned by international carriers, among others.

Lapid said among the “fast, convenient and hassle-free” ways for travelers to pay their travel tax is by using MYEG Philippines Inc. (MYEG PH) partner e-wallets such as GCash, Maya, GrabPay and ShopeePay; through online bank transfers via BDO, BPI, RCBC, Unionbank and Maybank; or thru their Visa, Mastercard and JCB credit and debit cards. Travelers can still pay in cash via any branch of 7-Eleven, Cebuana Lhuillier, Palawan Express, Bayad Center, SM Malls, Robinsons Department Store, Tambunting Pawnshop, RD Pawnshop, USSC, Posible, DA5 and many others.

Travelers are encouraged to visit Tieza’s website, click “Travel Tax” on the navigation menu and choose “Pay Travel Tax Online.” On the page, click the MYEG icon, fill-up the form, select the preferred payment option, then pay. Outbound travelers may also soon have the option to pay for their travel tax directly through the MYEG PH web site.

P38M collected via BayadCenter

THE Tieza chief noted that there is an increasing trend of online payments of travel taxes. After the agency’s partnership with MYEG PH starting June 2022, collections online grew to some P23.53 million in just six months, from just P327,240. Collections via Bayad Centers on the other hand, amounted to P37.7 million.

“We hope the citizens will utilize the OTTSS, so we can somehow decongest the terminals and lessen the transactions and counters travelers need to deal with before boarding their flights,” said Lapid.

MYEG PH, a joint venture with the Kuala Lumpur-based MYEG Services Berhad, is a leading provider of one-stop, e-government payment solutions and services to allow Filipinos to transact with government agencies online. It handles over 50,000 daily transactions nationwide and has more than 80,000 over-the-counter payment channels and points of sale across the Philippines. MYEG PH also has access to 150,000 outlets globally through its partnership with Western Union.

Image credits: Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority





