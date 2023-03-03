Not Just Bikes but Humans

Car-dependency can be addicting. Strong words they are and they come from this series of vlogs/documentaries made by Jason Slaughter. In my last week’s iteration of this column, I introduced the insights developed by Jason Slaughter in Not Just Bikes, his hugely popular YouTube channel. In so many ways they are not original; we have somehow thought of these ideas and toyed with solutions, but Jason Slaughter crystallized the concept not so much as a social scientist or an urban planner but as a consumer of the developments around him. Even as he rattles off notions and constructs of walkability, car-dependency and sustainable urbanization, these ideas never remain on the abstract level but are illustrated lavishly and with a variety of real examples. It helps that he has, as a professional, lived in cities that are either bad examples of urban sprawl or triumphs of human spirit and will—as in Amsterdam.

We know what sustainability is, but in Not Just Bikes the narrator applies the concept to a practice of cities.

How did we become car-dependent?

In Not Just Bikes, we are reminded that our generations—count this and two generations back—grew up in conditions where mobility via cars were given. We lauded mobility and this was always by automobile. The idea that we are able to navigate cities quickly and systematically is a product of this cultural conditioning that there are always cars and they are in the service of humanity. But it is precisely the thought of car-centrism that, in our mind, there is no way that progress can take place than building more roads at the service of the people. Wrong. These roads as proven later in the urbanization phase have been built for cars and not for people.

Remember the socio-agricultural concept of farm-to-market roads? This apparently induced development nobly because it gave a multimillion program a legitimacy; after all, the infrastructures are there for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. Upon closer analysis, however, the so-called farm-to-market roads were more often used not by farmers but by other vehicles, including the private ones. It did not take long before the roads lost their original meaning and function.

Speaking of loss, Jason Slaughter reminisces how his city used to be a beautiful place because people could walk from one place to another. Until places were bulldozed to give way to roads and highways, and with them structures like old churches, schools, houses and places of business employing hundreds of people.

The growth of cities were never natural processes, according to Slaughter: they were built “entirely by design” and “entirely by choice.”

A Google-shot of a man walking on an area under these massive superhighways alert us on one thing: wouldn’t this man, as Slaughter poses the question, be happy to have a sidewalk to use?

To follow the words of Jason Slaughter, a car-centric design is an anti-human design. We have always thought of the busy thoroughfares as possessing difficulties for us humans but we never really pegged that idea as a product of a technology that does not have man/woman in its conceptualization.

These roads and highways were never meant for us. A late discovery. A delayed response.

With major cities seemingly hopelessly against us, where do we go? Could we borrow the words of e.e. cummings? You know that line: “…listen: there’s a hell/of a good universe next door; let’s go.” or progress as a “comfortable disease.”

No need for transcendence, it seems. Amsterdam in the Netherlands is that good universe for Jason Slaughter.

Having moved from the discomfort of his small city to a bigger city and seeing how the population came across as the factor that made cities wonderful (more people means more individuals doing interesting things), he comes up with an answer for that quest of a liveable place: walkability.

He moves to Amsterdam and there observes how the Dutch have improved their old city. He has two vlogs/documentaries with pop titles. One is Why Many Cities Suck (And Dutch Cities Don’t) and Why Amsterdam Just Got Awesomer. It is good to take note of those titles because they show the effectiveness of these presentations—they are never ponderous, they are user-friendly, as friendly as the search for a better place to be.

Not all is rosy about the developments in Amsterdam. While there are praises for the preference for bicycles, the overwhelming number of this means of transportation has taxed the city planners. One data takes my breath away: 50 percent of train passengers use bicycles to go to the stations. Imagine the sheer numbers of bicycles and the inventions to address their parking spaces. But the Dutch continue to think about solutions. That makes them awesome—their dynamism and vision.

In “Why Amsterdam Just Got Awesomer,” the best news in the city is a clean, grand parking area for bicycles! That is the big difference from our own bike lanes. Earlier, for example, a bridge in Amsterdam showed a two-lane highway with a two-lane bicycle path on both sides. This articulates a critique stated in another vlog where Jason Slaughter questions the wisdom of building a seven-lane highway but not a bicycle lane. A matter of option, and a matter of lack of wisdom.

One terrific thought put across about Amsterdam is the value of trams. History would show us that Manila had this trams or tranvia. Again, here it is really the kind of framing the scenario that makes sense. There is first the notion of the “pedestrianized plaza.” Then comes the singular trait of trams as vehicles: on tracks, they make people conscious of its presence even as it uses the park or plaza meant for people. It exhibits how a form of mass transit makes possible a “shared environment”—technology in a coexistence with humans.