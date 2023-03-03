More Filipinos seen visiting Hong Kong

The Airport Authority of Hong Kong (AAHK) expects a gradual recovery of demand from Filipino tourists visiting Hong Kong, targeting to regain at least 80 percent of travel by the end of 2023.

AAHK COO Vivian Cheung said currently, the airport has accommodated about 40 percent to 45 percent of the pre-pandemic density of Filipino travelers today.

“We expect that by end of this year, 80 percent of travel will come back. And then end of next year, 100 percent of travel will come back. Today it’s about 40 percent to 45 percent—it’s not bad actually,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the press launch of AAHK’s global air tickets giveaway campaign dubbed World of Wonders. Before the pandemic hit the world three years ago, about half a million Filipino tourists visited Hong Kong for leisure and business.

To boost its tourism industry and regain the losses it incurred during the pandemic, AAHK launched the World of Winners campaign, a global ticket giveaway initiative that offers 500,000 free tickets to Hong Kong.

Distributed in phases by Hong Kong’s three home-based airlines: Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Express, and Hong Kong Airlines, the campaign will giveaway 135,000 tickets in Southeast Asia markets, including the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.

About 22,000 tickets will be given to residents in the Philippines via the three airlines’ promotional activities starting from March 3. After the Southeast Asia markets, the campaign will continue in Northeast Asia, Mainland China and other markets.

The free tickets were sponsored by AAHK as part of a package of relief measures for Hong Kong’s aviation industry during the pandemic. Through the sponsorship, AAHK provided liquidity support to the home-based carriers up front, with a plan for airlines to use the tickets for promoting traffic recovery when the pandemic subsides.

“Hong Kong has fully opened up and we are eager to welcome visitors from different parts of the world. Travellers visiting Hong Kong are no longer required to have received Covid-19 vaccination, or undergo testing or quarantine upon arrival,” Cheung said.

“And from today wearing a face mask is no longer mandatory in Hong Kong. At Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), the terminal has been extensively refurbished, with various new services and facilities providing passengers a brand new airport experience.”

Hong Kong opened its borders without Covid-19 restrictions two months ago.

AAHK has improved the airport’s facilities to further enhance passenger experience. It recently built the Sky Bridge, the world’s longest airside footbridge, renovated the shopping zone at Terminal 1, and has deployed smart technologies in different aspects of the airport’s service.

HKIA is one of the busiest airports in the world and an international aviation hub, connecting with over 220 destinations worldwide by over 120 airlines.