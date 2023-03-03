Let all people pay homage to women

March of every year is celebrated as National Women’s Month in the Philippines. In the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, March is celebrated as Women’s History Month, corresponding with International Women’s Day on March 8. Women’s History Month was proclaimed in Canada in 1992 to give Canadians “an opportunity to learn about the important contributions of women and girls to society.” Instead of March, however, October was chosen to coincide with the celebration of Persons Day on October 18.

The observance of International Women’s Day was a result of the organizing activities of women in the early 20th century. Between 1909 and 1911, working women in the US participated in organizing strike activities of the National Women’s Trade Union League and other concerned groups. They were protesting against low wages, lack of protective legislation and the very poor working conditions to which women workers were subjected during that time.

In Europe, women’s rights activist Clara Zetkin and the Socialist Women’s International demanded that March 8th be declared International Women’s Day, celebrated each year to recognize workingwomen around the world. The celebration of International Women’s Day has since stimulated major historical events. For instance, it was the inspiration for the general strike that began the Russian Revolution in St. Petersburg in 1917 when 10,000 women textile workers demonstrated. The United Nations officially recognized March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1975 to celebrate women’s contributions to all societies.

In the Philippines, the celebration of National Women’s Month has since served as a venue to highlight women’s achievements and discuss continuing and emerging women’s empowerment and gender equality issues and concerns. The Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) spearheads the annual celebration, which honors women and their contributions to nation building.

The celebration also highlights the need to protect, promote, and fulfill women’s rights so they can maximize their potential and welfare, enabling them to be agents of the country’s development. This celebration also coincides with the worldwide observance of the International Women’s Day on March 8.

The PCW, in partnership with UN Women, will jumpstart the 2023 National Women’s Month Celebration on March 8, International Women’s Day, with the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. The event will gather advocacy partners, policymakers, gender and development advocates in technology, innovation and ICT, government gender and development workers, and the private sector in a full day of sharing and learning. Discussions will revolve around the policies that must be pushed and issues that must be addressed in terms of women’s involvement and contribution to the technology and digital realm.

The United Nations observance of International Women’s Day recognizes and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

International Women’s Day 2023 will explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities. The event will also spotlight the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.

Bringing women and other marginalized groups into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality. Their lack of inclusion, by contrast, comes with massive costs: as per UN Women’s Gender Snapshot 2022 report, women’s exclusion from the digital world has shaved $1 trillion from the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries in the last decade—a loss that will grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025 without action. Reversing this trend will require tackling the problem of online violence, which a study of 51 countries revealed 38 percent of women had personally experienced.

The digital gender gap in the Philippines slightly favors women more than men. For example, in 2020 women’s Internet access was at 67 percent, while that of men was at 65 percent. However, these are not ideal figures. It would do well for the government to adopt policies that promote a more inclusive digital economy. There’s a need to open new economic opportunities, which enable the benefits of development to reach every Filipino, everywhere in the Philippines.