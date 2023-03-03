Koolers trip Beacons to close  Super League elims campaign

byBusinessMirror
March 3, 2023
1 minute read
Reil Cervantes waxes hot from downtown.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

REIL CERVANTES was close to perfect with his shots to power Batang Kankaloo-Caloocan, 70-62, past Quezon City last Thursday night to wind up its eliminations campaign on a high in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Central Recreational Facility in New Era, Quezon City.

Cervantes, a former Philippine Basketball Association, player, nailed four of his five three-point tries to wind up with 17 points and nine rebounds for the Koolers, while Paul Sanga added 12 points and two rebounds.

The win allowed Caloocan to halt a two-game slump to finished the eliminations with a 10-5 win-loss record.

The Beacons absorbed their second defeat in a row, including a sorry 63-64 setback at the hands of Bicol last Saturday, and slipped to 4-9.

In the other game, Crispin Barnedo knocked down a cold-blooded triple in the last six seconds that lifted Bagong Cabuyao-Homelab Nation to a pulsating 110-109 squeaker over the Spicy Oragons.

Nano Alvarado led the way for Cabuyao with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Barnedo and Brian Ilad chipped in 20 points each.

Julian Posada and Mark Bitoy also had 14 points apiece as Cabuyao won for only the second time in 13 games.

Bicol dropped to 4-10.

Tricky Peromingan carried the fight for QC with 13 points, while Onzo Lorenzana got 11 points.

Ronnel Guerrero scored 32 points for the Oragons, while John Olegario and Rey Ygot contributed 28 and 26 points, respectively.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Gunmen threaten Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket

byThe Associated Press
March 3, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Cignal HD Spikers survive Flying Titans to stay in contention

EMBATTLED Cignal blew hot and cold, then hot again when it mattered most, hacking out a tough 25-14, 25-11, 19-25, 17-25, 15-11 decision over Choco Mucho to keep its slim semifinal hopes alive in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City in Thursday night.

byBusinessMirror
March 3, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Trollano on fire, leads NLEX to win

DON TROLLANO scored a career-high 44 points proving once more that that he’s one of the league’s most underrated players as NLEX routed Terrafirma, 142-125, on Thursday in Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

byJosef Ramos
March 3, 2023