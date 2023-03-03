Happiness or joy?

Why does a typical demand curve slope downward? Economists often use the concept of utility to explain this. Presumably, people consume goods and services because they derive utility, satisfaction, or happiness out of such consumption. As they consume more of a product within a given period of time, it is likely that each additional unit consumed will yield successively less satisfaction.

Indeed, this law of diminishing marginal utility is an important concept in economics. If each successive unit of a good is worth less to someone, he is not going to be willing to pay as much for it. Thus, it is reasonable to expect a downward slope in the demand curve for that good.

For example, Juan loves to eat samgyupsal (Korean barbecue). At a price of P1,000 per meal, Juan will not consume samgyupsal because he feels that the utility gained from even the first meal is not worth the price. However, a lower price of P625 per meal lures Juan into the Korean restaurant five times a month. The utility from the sixth meal is not worth P625 to him. If the price is P375 per meal, Juan will eat samgyupsal 10 times a month, until the marginal utility of a meal drops below the utility that he could gain from spending P375 on other goods. At 25 meals per month, Juan cannot tolerate the thought of another meal even if it is free.

Clearly, the utility, satisfaction, or happiness that is typically described in economics is just a fleeting emotion. Human beings naturally tend to spread their limited budgets across various goods and services in order to maximize their happiness. This happy feeling, however, does not last for long. Simply put, in Filipino, “Likas sa tao ang magsawa.”

Indeed, economics can only describe how the material world works and predict how people would likely behave when they are faced with scarcity. If one is yearning to reflect more deeply on happiness, whatever that means, then, perhaps, it would be helpful to consider insights from other fields, notably philosophy and theology.

As it turns out, happiness is an emotion that is often contrasted with joy. The two are somewhat similar in the sense that they are positive feelings, but they are really very different. Happiness tends to be triggered externally, but joy is attributed to something very consistent and internal.

For example, one can feel happy when he receives a gift or achieves an award. Such things belong to the surface of his life. Joy, by contrast, is something deeper. It is something one feels internally in his life as a human being. Joy links with one’s inner nature rather than the outer nature of human character, so much so that even in dire circumstances, one can still feel joy. To put it sharply, even the materially poor can experience joy, which, ironically, eludes some rich people.

Another major difference between happiness and joy is that happiness is merely a bliss while joy is something selfless. When one experiences something blissful, it means that it is ephemeral or something that can end in an instant. Happiness, therefore, is something that can end once it is felt. It does not sustain. Joy, by contrast, is something more selfless, which means that one has joy when it is not for mere personal gain. When one feels a positive emotion when something good happens to someone else, then that is joy.

Intimately linked with joy is gratitude. It is said that a grateful person, one who feels thankful for everything, will take joy in even the smallest blessings. There is a cartoon illustration of a man driving a new car who looks over and sees a man driving an expensive sports car and says, “I wish I had that sports car.” Then, someone in an old car sees the man in the new car and says, “I wish I had a new car.” A man on a bicycle sees the man driving the old car and says, “I wish I had a car.” A man is walking along and sees the man on the bicycle and says, “I wish I had a bike.” Finally, a man sitting on a wheelchair sees the man walking and says, “It must be nice to walk.”

People naturally tend to want more and more, rather than being grateful for what they have. Now that the economy has reopened, and revenge spending is evident in people’s consumption behavior, notwithstanding inflation, it is easy to forget the valuable lessons learned from the lockdown experience due to Covid-19. So, will people be choosing happiness over joy yet again?

May this Lenten Season be meaningful to all.

Dr. Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes is the Director of the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development.