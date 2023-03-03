Fed speech scrapped after participant shows porn flick footage in Zoom room

byBloomberg News
March 3, 2023
A virtual event featuring Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller was scrapped Thursday after a participant displayed pornographic content that was visible to viewers.

Waller had planned to deliver remarks on the economic outlook to the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America, which was hosting the event.

Thursday’s program “was the victim of a teleconferencing or Zoom hijacking,” Brent Tjarks, executive director of the group, said via email. “We are working with Zoom and information technology support to ensure this deeply regrettable incident never happens again.”

After releasing Waller’s prepared remarks, the Fed said in a statement that “there are technical difficulties with Governor Waller’s virtual event and it has been canceled.”

Author
Bloomberg News

