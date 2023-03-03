Editorial Cartoon March 03, 2023

March of every year is celebrated as National Women’s Month in the Philippines. In the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, March is celebrated as Women’s History Month, corresponding with International Women’s Day on March 8. Women’s History Month was proclaimed in Canada in 1992 to give Canadians “an opportunity to learn about the important contributions of women and girls to society.” Instead of March, however, October was chosen to coincide with the celebration of Persons Day on October 18.