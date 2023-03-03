DepEd: No suspension of classes next week due to transport strike

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday said that those who may not be able to attend in-person classes should be allowed to continue learning through Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM) in view of a weeklong transportation strike starting on Monday, March 6.

“On the part of DepEd, there will be no suspension of classes po,” DepEd spokesperson Atty. Michael Tan Poa told the BusinessMirror.

There will also be no suspension of classes in San Juan City after Mayor Francis Zamora signed an executive order stating that all schools in the city will revert to online classes if the transport strike will push through.

No F-2-F in Marikina

Meanwhile, the city government of Marikina and DepEd-Marikina announced the suspension of face-to-face (F-2-F) classes at all levels for both public and private schools.

“Sa mga araw na mayroong tigil-pasada, ipagpapatuloy ng mga mag-aaral ang kanilang gawain at pag-aaral sa kanilang tahanan gamit ang kanilang modules. Sa mga may kakayahan, maaaring magsagawa ng online classes bilang alternative learning modality. [On the days of the transport strike, the students will continue with their classes using their modules. For those who have the capability to do the online class, may do so as an alternative learning modality],” the Marikina local government unit (LGU) and DepEd-Marikina stated.

QC’s ‘action plan’

In anticipation of the weeklong transport strike, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said they have crafted an “action plan” to assist commuters who may be affected by the anticipated lack of public transportation.

Belmonte said the city’s Traffic and Transport Management Department (TTMD) would place Quezon City Bus Service units on standby for possible deployment to areas with a high number of stranded passengers.

“I have instructed the TTMD to prepare our buses for possible deployment to help our commuters. Makatutulong ang ating mga Q City Bus para mapagaan ang epekto ng transport strike,” said Belmonte.

These areas include Cubao, Commonwealth Avenue, Welcome (Mabuhay) Rotonda, Novaliches Bayan, LTFRB, East Avenue, Quezon Memorial Circle (QMC) and Fairview Area.

MMDA to deploy buses

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), for its part, said it would deploy buses to ferry affected passengers.

“We shall coordinate with the Department of Transportation and Department of the Interior and Local Government on the matter,” MMDA acting Chairman Romando Artes said.

Artes also hinted at the possibility of lifting the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme on Monday.

‘Libreng Sakay’

The Taguig city government will provide free rides to commuters from March 6 to 12 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

These are the following routes of the “Libreng Sakay”:

Route 1

Bagumbayan → Cayetano Blvd. corner General Luna (vice versa)

Route 2

Napindan/Tipas/Sta. Ana → Cayetano Blvd. corner General Luna (vice versa)

Route 3

Waterfun → Market-Market (vice versa)

Route 4

Waterfun → Gate-3 (vice versa)

Route 5

DOST → Market-Market (vice versa)

Route 6. BCDA Petron → Market-Market (vice versa)

Route 7

Cayetano corner Gen. Luna → Petron BCDA

Mayor Laarni Cayetano said vehicles that will be used for the “Libreng Sakay” would bear the official logo of Taguig City.

The transport strike has been set by transportation groups to express opposition to the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program.

