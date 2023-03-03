Cotabato Spikers clip Imus 6, extend run to five in Spikers’ Turf

AMC-Cotabato got away with a surprise sweep of Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18, to stretch its winning streak to five matches in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena Friday.

Vince Mangulabnan debuted for the Cotabato Spikers with 13 excellent sets as he helped anchored the team’s romp for a share of second with the D’Navigators Iloilo behind the Cignal HD Spikers (7-0).

Jau Umandal once again topscored for Cotabato with 17 points on 14 attacks, two blocks and an ace while coming away with 12 excellent receptions and eight excellent digs. Madz Gampong chipped in 12 markers.

“This is not my team if we have less errors,” said Cotabato head coach Odjie Mamon in jest as his wards made 29 errors in the contest. “I’m just letting them explore so it’s under control.”

The Cotabato Spikers actually need to dish out their best as they face the Cignal HD Spikers tomorrow.

The AJAA Spikers, who drew 10 points from Ridz Muhali and a combined 15-point output from Kim Malabunga and Hero Austria, fell to their second consecutive loss and slipped to 5-3.