CIC, China firm sign deal for Cavitex expressway

Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. (CIC) said on Thursday it has signed a deal with China Road and Bridge Corp. (CRBC) to construct the second phase of the Cavitex-C5 Link Segment 2.

Cavitex C5 Link Segment 2 is a 1.9-kilometer, 2×3 lane expressway that will connect Cavitex R-1 (Coastal Rd.) from Parañaque Toll Plaza to Sucat thru R-1 Interchange. It is expected to reduce travel time to Sucat Road from Cavitex R-1 and vice versa by 10 minutes.

“The Cavitex C5 Link is a vital segment of the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project, so far, we managed to open 3.8 kilometer–Segment 3A1 and 3A2–to the motoring public, serving more than 16,000 vehicles daily. Still, we have a long way to go,” CIC President Raul Ignacio said.

CRBC is an engineering and construction company that is based in China but has presence in the Philippines. It has been operating in the Philippines for nearly 30 years.

CIC and CRBC target to start phase 2 of the construction for the Cavitex-C5 Link Segment 2 this quarter and aims to open it to the public before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the construction of Segment 3-B from Sucat to E. Rodriguez (RSG Subdivision) is set to begin in the third quarter of the year.

Cavitex-C5 Link project is a 7.7-kilometer 2×3 lane expressway that will connect Cavitex-R1 to C5 Road in Taguig. It is expected to serve 40,000 vehicles per day: reducing travel time to Makati and Taguig from Parañaque City, Las Pinas City, and Cavite Province by 45 minutes; and decongest traffic in Metro Manila.