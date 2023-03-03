CAAP clears Alternergy wind project

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has cleared the 100megawatt (MW) Tanay wind power project of Alternergy Holdings Corp.’s subsidiary in Tanay, Rizal.

Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. has obtained height clearance from CAAP, Alternergy said on Thursday.

“This is a major permitting clearance for our Tanay Wind Power Project. With the height clearance from CAAP, the project development can proceed,” Gerry P. Magbanua, president of Alternergy, said.

Knud Hedeager, director and co-founder of Alternergy, said the wind power project’s height clearance went through a thorough process of technical studies and consultations with government aviation authorities with inputs from international and local aviation experts.

“We are very pleased that finally we have the go signal that all the wind turbines generators to be installed by our Tanay Wind Power Project will not in any way create interference with the aviation navigational path and will ensure safety operations,” Hedeager said.

The Tanay wind project will be located in Tanay’s hilly and mountainous geography at elevations of 300 to 600 meters above sea level. Since 2019, Alternergy’s 84-meter meteorological mast and LIDAR have been measuring promising wind resource data. The project site is adjacent to the proven wind resource of Alternergy’s 54MW Pililla Rizal wind farm, operating since 2015.

Alternergy’s Tanay wind power project is part of its expansion plans in the next 5 years. Alternergy aims to develop up to 1,370 MW of additional wind, offshore wind, solar and run of river hydro projects.

Part of the proceeds from Alternergy’s upcoming initial public offering will be used to fund the development activities of Alternergy’s pipeline of projects, including the Tanay wind power project.