Bloomberry swings to profit on rebound in local demand

Bloomberry Resorts Corp., the gaming firm led by billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr., swung to profitability last year and posted a net income of P5.1 billion from the previous year’s net loss of P4.2 billion as gamblers returned to its facilities.

For the fourth quarter alone, it had a net income of P1.1 billion, a reversal of the previous year’s net loss of P1.3 billion.

“2022 was a positive year of recovery for Bloomberry as Solaire benefited from a strong rebound in local demand across all business segments. Our gaming revenues hit 84 percent of pre-pandemic levels, propelled by the domestic-focused mass table games and EGM [electronic gaming machine] segments where revenues have already reached 100 percent of 2019 pre-pandemic levels,” Razon, the company’s chairman and CEO, said.

“While we celebrate our success in 2022, we keep our eyes on the future as we ramp-up construction activity at Solaire Resort North in Quezon City. We are excited to launch this new offering by the first quarter of 2024.”

Consolidated net revenue for the entire 2022 reached P38.9 billion, representing an increase of 77 percent from the previous year’s P22 billion.

“These developments are encouraging as we mark Solaire’s 10th year of operations this March. We look forward to delivering even better results in 2023 and to reaching more milestones in the years to come,” Razon said.

In 2022, total gross gaming revenues (GGR) at Solaire reached P50.1 billion, an increase of 81 percent from P27.6 billion in 2021. Total GGR has recovered to 84 percent of the 2019 level, propelled mainly by the largely domestic mass table games and EGM segments.

Solaire’s VIP rolling chip volume, mass table drop, and slot coin-in were P481.7 billion, P38 billion and P307.9 billion, representing year-over-year increases of 96 percent, 54 percent, and 91 percent, respectively.

All segments benefited from strong domestic demand which was supplemented by improved international visitation in the second half of 2022.

The VIP, mass table, and EGM’s GGR were P16.5 billion, P16.8 billion and P16.9 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 144 percent, 48 percent and 77 percent, respectively. The company said the GGR performances of the mass tables and EGM segments which have each reached 100 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Solaire Korea was reopened with limited gaming capacity last October. Gaming revenue was a loss of P8.5 million for the period covering October 3 to December 31.

The company reported consolidated non-gaming revenues of P6.7 billion for 2022, double from the P3.3 billion generated in the previous year. In the fourth quarter, consolidated non-gaming revenue was P2.2 billion, higher by 123 percent compared with the same quarter in 2021.

At Solaire, non-gaming revenue for the year was P6.7 billion, representing an increase of 103 percent from 2021. Hotel occupancy in 2022 was 53.7 percent, compared to 19.2 percent in 2021.

At Solaire Korea, non-gaming revenue in 2022 increased to P48.7 million from P1.8 million in 2021.