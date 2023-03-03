Blind Spot

MOVING SOON?

THERE are rumors that a singer will soon move from her home network to another. The singer’s career has been lackluster for the past two to three years. One, she is no longer young even if she is extremely talented. Two, she’s had some negative online history. Three, her network is in a bind right now and can’t give her lots of exposure. There have also been talks that the group which manages the singer’s career is going through a lot of changes, including pulling out many of their talents from the network. There isn’t any bad blood. The agency just has to be practical in managing the careers of their talents.

STILL MARRIED

THE semi-retired actress has been spotted with a new man and everybody’s happy for her. The actress is beautiful, rich and kind. She is also well-liked. The new man seems to be well-educated and connected, so he and the actress appear to be a perfect match. However, the man is still apparently married and the marriage has not yet been dissolved. It’s not clear whether the actress was the reason for the guy’s break-up from his wife. It’s only clear that the wife’s friends are talking about the guy being married so openly on social media. The actress has been through so many heartbreaks and her fans feel bad for her because she is such a nice person.

PUSHY

THIS young actress recently marked an important milestone in her life and she hosted a big party to celebrate. Stars from different networks received invites to the said party. That was okay, until these stars started asking each other if they knew the young actress and they didn’t. Most of them have never even seen the young actress in person. She and her family apparently invited so many people to the event and in the end, these people didn’t show up. Even the hashtags used for the event seemed weird and forced. The young actress’ bashers made fun of the event and the hashtags on social media. Perhaps the young actress needs professional guidance when going about these things instead of just listening to her stage parents. They even paid an agency to hire people who would write positive comments about the event on social media.

DISAPPEARING STARLET

It’s still a big mystery how this starlet went from pushy up-and-coming star to private citizen who doesn’t even update her social media. When she was still active on showbiz, the starlet was always trending on Twitter and other platforms. Her parents are also known for being aggressive in promoting her to network officials so she’d get a lot of projects. She was in everything, until one day everything just stopped. She went from famous social-media person to her old private self. So will she go back to showbiz soon? Or will she remain a private citizen since she doesn’t need to work anyway as her family is well-off. Also, during recent public sightings of the starlet, her parents were nowhere in sight. They used to go everywhere with her.