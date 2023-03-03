Battle of Cavite teams up in PNVF U8 championships

SANTO NIÑO DE PRAGA tries to go unbeaten in four matches when it faces Bethel Academy in a showdown of Cavite teams at the resumption on Friday of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Santo Nino de Praga aims to keep Trece Martires City’s flag unscathed against the girls from the City of General Trias in a Pool D clash at 12:30 p.m. in the third weekend of the tournament organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Team Nagcarlan of Laguna, meanwhile, goes for a 3-0 won-lost card in its 6:30 p.m. match against Canossa Academy of Lipa City in boys’ Pool D.

In the other girls’ matches, De La Salle-Lipa guns for a second straight win in Pool A when it squares off with New Gen Volleyball Club (1-2) of Santa Cruz (Laguna) at 9:30 a.m. in Pool A and Nagcarlan (1-2) faces Parañaque Thunderbolts Club (1-1) in Pool B at 11 a.m.

Canossa completes its double-header at 2 p.m. against Marikina Titans in the championships supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

In other boys’ action, Parañaque National High School (1-1) collides with De La Salle-Lipa (1-1) in Pool C, followed by 5 p.m. game between Makati City (0-1) and La Salle Greenhills (0-2) at 5 p.m.