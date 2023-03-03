An evening of death and life

The night was unusually chilly but I had to forego my jacket, a shapeless contraption with a hood. A jacket in the third world sense of it. We were going to this restaurant, the closest this city had for fine dining, and form was necessary to achieve elegance for that night.

Inside, the air was warm with human presence.

We were a strange bunch: two doctors, a couple really: one also a writer, the other a collector of many things; four priests: a philosopher, a theologian who was also into music, a painter, and, coming late, a Bible scholar; a guest who happened to be a good friend of the doctor-writer and who spoke with the piquant Bay area accent; a multi-hyphenate cultural worker and intellectual; and, this writer.

The night was for art deals, quite unusual for our city that thrives on new economics and old politics. We are supposed to be a highly competitive city vis-a-vis other cities but we still have to see the manifestations of that. Be that as it may, our city has its share of charm. In a small area are concentrated huge, old churches, with one displaying a renovation that can only be described as “poor taste,” the poor there having nothing to do with poverty but with ill-placed aesthetics. From afar, that church seems to be a composite of towers threatening to topple over statues of martyrs whose commemoration of heroism is always burdened by contentious historical readings. Then we have another church noted for its massive facade, the stones that stood for unshakeable faith now gone after its exteriors were paved like a first-class highway. We have two shrines: one has a history of allure linked to a dictator and his Lady; the other a humble mission church, terrific in its ancientness and a favorite subject of historians when they glorify the colonial reading of natives as “savages”. Put together, these structures would make a tourism guy giddy with stereotypes about our country’s cultures—heavily subjugated, lovely and wondrously resilient under centuries of violence, saleable to tourists, exotic.

Our dinner partook of that introduction. We were a mosaic wall of thoughts and peregrinations, of ideas that have traveled from here and there. We talked of old friends with tenderness and joys; we whispered about non-friends, and raised our brows where a surname could have been uttered, or twisted lips where an affair should have been salaciously described. Here in this city the plants have eyes and ears and so we needed to be careful. For some reason, the table got divided, with half seriously into ponderous conversations while the other half (our half) turned to the more flippant and human engagement of the mind.

Was it from our side that we recalled how our generations were into memorization, or, sometimes rote memory? Quotes began to fly around. Lines were bandied around. Authors were excavated as we try to remember lines about stars being fair because there is only in the sky or of life being an empty dream, and miles to go before we sleep. We were getting sentimental about them. Memories always do that. They bring you back to a certain past and a future, full of uncertainty. It was at this point when someone asked, what happens to us in the afterlife? It was not that precise a query because we did not even start with life after death. We were just curious as to how we would look in Heaven. There was no option for Hell. It was Heaven or nothing at all. Sure, we said, Hell exists but for that evening’s talk, we knew we were all going to Heaven. Our problem, like that cliché, was not the journey but the destination—and how our body would appear when our soul reached its final destination.

We turned to the four priests. Of course that was the default. They systematically studied Heaven, not as astronomers but as counselors, guides. There should be an appropriate answer from them.

Without waiting for the explanation, we started proposing scenarios. One was that we would look good and healthy, not afflicted nor blighted. True, we would be deceased but not diseased (I am happy with this pun I just came up with now). From out of nowhere a gem of an inquisition came forth: how old would we be in Heaven?

As we ransacked our brains for expiatory response, the oldest of the priests—the philosopher—turned his gaze upon us. Almost in a quiet trance, he began an explanation about how we, in Heaven, would be bright and brilliant. From us, someone articulated the modifiers: bright means light is cast upon us; brilliant is when the light beams behind us. Good enough. Would we be bodies? Yes, the priest confirmed our joy. Did he say we would be luminous?

Assurance was hard to come by. Would we recognize each other, especially our beloved? I do not recall anymore the theology of recognition but it seems, love and desire are limiting elements in an existence that is already eternal. The genial philosopher excused himself, stood up and went out. He needed a breather, we assumed.

In that gap, the theologian/musician raised his head and smiled. I know one thing that will happen once we are dead and in Heaven. We will be in a state of shock, our mouths perpetually open. We looked at each other. There is a reason for this, the theologian interrupted us in our awe, and enunciated these words: Those we thought would not be there, would be there. Those we thought should be there, are not there. And we who we thought would not be there will be shocked to see ourselves in Heaven.

