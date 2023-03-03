Aliw Broadcasting Corporation, Aliw23 join FICTAP’s 2-day conference

THE two-day 23rd International Cable and Telecommunications Congress and Event reeled off on Thursday (March 2) at the Manila Hotel.

Aliw Broadcasting Corporation particularly Aliw23, joined the event organized by FICTAP or the Federation of International Cable TV Associations of the Philippines.

Among those who cut the ribbon opening the event was the executive vice president and general manager of Aliw Broadcasting Corporation, Atty Mc Neil Rante.

A short presentation to introduce Aliw23, the newest digital TV channel in the Philippines, was made by Dennis Antenor, Jr., vice president for business development of Aliw Broadcasting Corporation.

Besides Rante and Antenor, also [participating in the FICTAP event is Marvin Estigoy, vice president for sales and marketing of Aliw Broadcasting Corporation.

Expected to grace the Friday afternoon events are Aliw Broadcasting Corporation chairman and president D. Edgard A. Cabangon.

The booth of Aliw23 features souvenir materials including information on DWIZ anchors like Atty Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Atty. Larry Gadon of Karambola, Jon Ibanez and David Oro of the program “Tandem,” and “Balitambayan,” as well as Dennis Antenor, Jr. of Ronda Pilipinas.

Also gracing the event were Drew Nacino of Pinoy Gising and Marou Pahati-Sarne and Braggy Braganza of “DOH” or “Department of Help,” the newest program of DWIZ.