₧110.4-B rail projects seen to create more jobs in Luzon

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the construction of the P110.4-billion Electromechanical (E&M) systems and track works of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project (MCRP) and the North-South Line Commuter Railway Project (NSRP) is expected to boost employment in the country.

Marcos said the civil works of the Contract Package (CP) NS-01 for the railway projects “are expected to generate thousands of jobs” and help address the “supply chain weakness” in Luzon.

The 147.26-kilometer railway line, once completed, he said, will generate even more work opportunities as it will reduce travel time from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna from four hours to two hours.

“We recognize the fact that an efficient transportation system will have a multiplier effect on employment and on the economy,” Marcos said at the contract signing ceremony of the CP NS-01 in Malacañang last Friday.

The contract, which is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was bagged by Mitsubishi Corporation.

CP NS-01 covers track works for the machine and depots; signaling system for the mainline and depots; telecommunications for the mainline and depots; power supply system at the substations; power distribution systems at the stations, between stations, depots; and Overhead Contact Line System for the mainline and depots.

It will also include the Automatic Fare Collection System; Depot and Workshop Facility at the depots; Training Facility; and Platform Screen Doors.

The implementation of CP NS-01 is expected to start next month.

“It’s my hope that the DOTr [Department of Transportation] and Mitsubishi Corporation will not waver in their commitment to finish the contract package by 2028,” Marcos said.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





