Vivant acquires Bulacan solar plant

Vivant Corp., through its energy arm Vivant Energy Corp., recently acquired a 22-megawatt solar power plant and its ancillary facilities in San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

Vivant Energy said it acquired San Ildefonso Alternative Energy Corp. (SIAEC), the company developing the solar power plant.

“Our investment in SIAEC is in line with our goal to increase our renewable energy portfolio to 30 percent by 2030,” said Vivant President Emil Andre M. Garcia. “We will continue to look for opportunities, not just in solar but also in other technologies as part of our thrust to support countrywide development and improve everyday living in our communities.”

The SIAEC project is designed to generate approximately 30 gigawatt hours (GWh) every year, which translates to preventing around 18,000 tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted annually. The solar project sits on a 24.5-hectare site.

Vivant is a professionally run publicly listed holding and management company with interests in infrastructure development, mainly but not limited to various segments of the power value chain.

Vivant Energy holds publicly listed Vivant Corp.’s investments in energy generation, retail electricity supply and energy-related engineering solutions in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. It combines emerging and existing technologies to provide “adaptable and innovative energy solutions.”

The company reported that its net income in January to September 2022 fell 24 percent to P943.28 million from the previous year’s P1.23 billion on the impact of typhoon Odette and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Total revenues grew 16 percent to P4.32 billion as of end-September from P3.72 billion in 2021, driven by the fresh contribution from power generation plants in Bantayan, Cebu as well as the improved solar rooftop business of wholly owned subsidiary COREnergy.

Vivant reported that the sale of power grew by 34 percent year-on-year to P3.1 billion from P2.3 billion.