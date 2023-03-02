UNIQLO and SM Foundation continue efforts for Paeng victims

UNIQLO Philippines and SM Foundation recently collaborated to send additional aid to communities hit by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

About 43 high-risk barangays in Zamboanga Del Sur, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Pampanga, Bulacan, Isabela, and Cagayan received Emergency GoKit+, with the distribution led by SM employee-volunteers.

An SM employee-volunteer from SM City Marilao prepares the Emergency GoKit+ for distribution.

The kits are aptly equipped with medicines and basic medical supplies, tools, and equipment to empower barangays in providing better first-aid responses when calamities or other emergencies occur.

Health workers from Bulacan receive the Emergency GoKit+

Meanwhile, over 2,400 families also received dinner sets through the collaboration.



SM employee-volunteers prepare the donations for Paeng-hit communities in Laguna.

It can be recalled that heavy rains hammered parts of Mindanao, Visayas, and Luzon, affecting almost a million Filipinos and leaving thousands displaced and over a hundred injured. Shortly after, SM Foundation and SM Supermalls employee-volunteers handed out Kalinga Packs to 8,800 affected families.



SM employee-volunteers from SM City Sta. Rosa hand dinner sets to Paeng-hit communities in Laguna.

When disaster strikes, SM Foundation, together with SM Supermalls and SM Markets, is committed to providing immediate relief to those affected by calamities through its Operation Tulong Express (OPTE). Since 2014, the program has distributed over 700,000 Kalinga Packs (relief packs) nationwide.

To learn more about UNIQLO’s sustainability efforts, visit https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/spl/uniqlo-nuvali, or follow UNIQLO Philippines on Facebook and @uniqlophofficial on Instagram.

To learn more about SMFI’s OPTE program and more social good programs, visit www.sm-foundation.org or follow its social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube): @SMFoundationInc.