SureServ, first micro-financing app for healthcare launches

Allows businesses to further extend employee health benefits.
byBMPlus
March 2, 2023
2 minute read
SureServ President and Founder: Johnny Bondoc
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Philippines’ first micro-financing app for healthcare recently held its media launch. The said event gathered all partner merchants and healthcare industry leaders from different parts of the country to introduce SureServ—an all-Filipino-powered company that aims to make healthcare more accessible for hardworking Filipinos.

Introducing revolutionary and convenient access to quality healthcare for corporate groups and businesses.

Since its conception in 2019, SureServ has benefitted Manufacturing, Manpower, Retail, SME, and BPO employees from private corporations who have availed their services. When the pandemic hit in 2020, this timely revolutionary idea only proved that much-needed quality healthcare should be conveniently accessed by everyone right at their fingertips.

Being the first of its kind in the country, SureServ created a closed-loop system where members from corporations, employee beneficiaries, service providers, and partners can make convenient and secure transactions using the healthcare credit line app. Especially in times of need, users can benefit from this app instantly and simply pay the amount through salary deduction, making the entire credit system efficient and seamless.

Providing accessible credit line for Filipinos achieved

With Partner merchants with nationwide coverage & industry-respected doctors at present, Sureserv can now serve more businesses and its employees who share the goal of making healthcare conveniently accessible to their employees, creating a healthier future for Filipinos.

SureServ President & Founder Johnny Bondoc remarked, “…this opportunity to uplift our kababayans’ healthcare and financial situation is too good of a mission to not pursue, that we simply need to say ‘why not.’ The SureServ solution is simply too good, too helpful. We need to pursue this mission. Why not!

Partnering up with healthcare and corporate merchants for Filipinos

SureServ is pleased to announce that the SureServ Media Launch was graced by several merchant partners and attested to how reliable and trustworthy SureServ services are, including SureServ’s medical clinic and diagnostic laboratory partners: Dr. Sally Gaspar, Vice President & Medical Director of Aventus Medical Care, Inc.; Mr. Jan Denton Chua, CEO of Healthcube; Ms. Donabelle Palisoc, Assistant Manager for Sales &  Marketing of MyHealth; Mr. Carlos Valdez, National Sales Manager of New World Diagnostics; medical hospital: Mr. Lynard Longcop, Head of Business Dev. & Marketing of Capitol Medical Center; specialty medical doctor: Dr. Lemuel Delos Reyes of LDR Medics Inc. Occupational Medicine; online and brick-and-mortar pharmacies: Dr. Joel Adrian Javier, President & CEO of MedExpress; Ms. Tina Sabarre, Chairman & Founder of Mediclick; Ms. Jinky “Khay” Guanlao, Merchandising for Specialty Medicines / Vaccines & Oncology of Southstar Drug; Rose Pharmacy; and corporate merchant partner: Ms. Justteen Marasigan, President & Owner of Love Beyond Words by Serenata & Gragale Builders Inc.
(From left, SureServ Board of Directors: Johnny Bondoc; Darvin

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

GCash headlines Mobile World Congress keynote with stories on financial inclusion

byBMPlus
March 2, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

The world of coffee at Newport World Resorts

Perk up, Manila! The country’s annual coffee lifestyle event is happening at Newport World Resorts this year. On March 17, 18, and 19, the Manila Coffee Festival 2023 (MCF2023) returns with a full roster of events to celebrate everything about coffee. From 11 AM to 9 PM, the three-day festival is brewing up exciting activities from engaging talks with coffee experts, live cultural performances, art exhibitions, and much more —all served with a fresh cup o’ joe at the Marriott Grand Ballroom’s MGBX Convention Hall.

byBMPlus
March 2, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

3-3-2023 is Samgyupsalamat Day

Since 2012, Samgyupsalamat has offered premium unlimited Korean BBQ experiences to diners across the Philippines. With over 70 branches nationwide, Samgyupsalamat only continues to grow bigger. As the first and the #1 unlimited KBBQ restaurant in the Philippines, Samgyupsalamat has become a delicious avenue for Filipinos to celebrate their small and big wins – and to bond over Korean food with family, friends, and loved ones.

byBMPlus
March 1, 2023