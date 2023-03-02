SC Chief Justice Gesmundo to maritime lawyers: ‘Serve with courage, strength, and clarity’

Maritime lawyers play crucial roles in the Philippines because “our nation’s collective destiny, as an archipelago, is deeply tied to the sea.”

Thus said Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo during the induction of the new Board of Trustees and Executive Officers of the Maritime Law Association of the Philippines (MARLAWPh) on February 22, 2023.

Chief Justice Gesmundo underscored that “the domestic shipping industry is a critical component of our economy…. And disputes even out in far seas tangibly affect the daily lives of our people here at home.”

MARLAWPh is an organization of lawyers and other professionals engaged in maritime practice that helps spur the development and advance the interests of the various stakeholders in the Philippine maritime industry, as well as the maritime interests of the country.

MARLAWPh was established in 1982, which aims, among others, to maintain the highest ethical standards in the practice of maritime law.

MARLAW membership grew to cover other areas of practice like crew claims, salvage, territorial jurisdiction disputes, academe, and the public sector.

Through the years, various activities are organized to foster closer fellowship among MARLAW members and networks, by way of advocacy, education, dissemination of information and sponsorship of relevant seminars.

MARLAW has been actively involved in the campaign on the West Philippines Sea (WPS) issue.

I was the 2016 MARLAW president when the five-member Arbitral Tribunal released its July 12, 2016 decision in favor of the Philippines on most of its submissions. The board then had the induction before my UP Law professor and International Criminal Court Judge Raul Pangalangan.

The decision declared that China’s historic rights claims over maritime areas inside the “nine-dash line” have no lawful effect as they exceed what they are entitled to under UNCLOS. There was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources in areas falling within the “nine-dash line”.

The decision likewise noted that China violated the Philippines’s sovereign rights in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by construction of artificial islands at seven features in the Spratly Islands, interfering with Philippine fishing and hydrocarbon exploration, and failing to prevent Chinese fishermen from fishing in the Philippines’s EEZ.

Chief Justice Gesmundo also thanked MARLAW for its various activities focused on issues that affect the maritime sector, such as the conduct of a webinar that helped ensure the health and safety of maritime frontliners and passengers at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MarLawPh is one of the co-organizers of the Boses ng Marino videoke challenge and Harana sa Inang Dagat during the annual celebration of National Seafarers Day (NSD) and National Maritime Week (NMW).

NSD is held during the last Sunday of September that aimed at giving due recognition to the vital role of Filipino seafarers towards the development of the Philippines as a maritime country. The Stella Maris Philippines was tasked to coordinate with the public and private sectors in activities related to the celebration of said event.

The NSD coincides with the NMW celebrated every last week of September, spearheaded alternatively by the government agencies Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

The Chief Justice shared how the Court’s adoption of A.M. No. 19-08-14-SC, or the Rules of Procedure for Admiralty Cases, will enhance the administration of justice in admiralty cases, providing a fast, reliable, and efficient means of recourse to Philippine courts. Since the Rules took effect in 2020, 10 Regional Trial Courts nationwide have been designated as “Special Admiralty Courts”.

The Rules cover civil actions filed under shipping and other related laws, rules, and regulations, while allowing international shipping norms and standards to apply. Innovations from foreign jurisdictions are introduced, such as the arrest of a vessel, cargo or freight to secure a maritime claim, and the appointment of appraisers to determine a vessel’s or cargo’s value when sold to satisfy a final judgment.

MARLAW members must continue “to serve not only those within your ranks or the industry you work with, but all those whose lives you touch…[with] courage, strength, and clarity to steer your association, the industry it serves, and the nation, through the challenges that lie ahead,” said Chief Justice Gesmundo.

Atty. Carlo Ybanez is the current MARLAW president, while Atty. Pedrito Faytaren and Atty. Rodney Velicaria are the Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice President, respectively.

Two other former presidents, Atty. Eugene Tan (1986-87) and Atty. Augusto Bundang (2012-13), came from our Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan law firm.

