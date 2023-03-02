Salary loans hit ₧120.819B in January, BSP data bares

THE amount of money borrowed by Filipinos through salary-based loans in January rose by 60 percent on an annual basis to P120.819 billion, latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data showed.

BSP data showed that the salary-based general purpose consumption loan in January was P48.495-billion higher than the P72.324 billion amount recorded in January last year.

The salary-based loans accounted for 11.75 percent of the total consumer loans made in January. It also accounted for 1.1 percent of the total outstanding loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the BSP.

BSP data also showed credit card loans grew by 30.7 percent to P560.38 billion from P428.799 billion.

Total consumer loans in January reached P1.027 trillion, 20.3 percent over the P854.473 billion recorded in the same month of last year, based on BSP data.

“Likewise, consumer loans to residents grew by 20.3 percent in January from 25.1 percent (revised) in the previous month, driven by the faster year-on-year growth in credit card loans and salary-based general purpose consumption loan,” a statement from the BSP issued last Wednesday read.

U/KB loans

THE BSP said the outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs), net of RRP, in January expanded by 10.4 percent to P10.705 trillion from P9.697 trillion a year ago.

“[It] expanded at a slower pace of 10.4 percent year-on-year in January 2023 from 13.7 percent (revised) in December 2022,” it said.

“On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding [U/KB] loans, net of RRPs, were broadly unchanged,” it added.

The BSP said outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, rose by 10.2 percent year-on-year in January to P10.393 trillion from P9.43 trillion. It grew at a slower pace than December that saw outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, expanding by 13.5 percent, according to the BSP.

“Outstanding loans for production activities grew by 9.2 percent in January from 12.4 percent (revised) in December, mainly due to the lending activities of major sectors including electricity, gas, steam and airconditioning supply (12.7 percent); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (10.4 percent); manufacturing (10.3 percent); information and communication (21.4 percent); and real estate activities (3.5 percent),” the BSP said.

The BSP said the outstanding loans to non-residents expanded by 16.8 percent in January to P312.203 billion from P267.252 billion.

“Brisk credit growth and adequate liquidity will continue to sustain the momentum of economic growth. Looking ahead, the BSP will ensure that liquidity and lending conditions remain in line with its primary mandate of ensuring price and financial stability,” the BSP added.