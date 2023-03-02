Roche leads the way in improving healthcare access at 2023 Health Forum

“The value of strengthening multisectoral partnerships in transforming the Philippine healthcare system is to increase sustainable healthcare access for better health outcomes and better quality of life for the Filipino patient.”

This was the key message during the 2023 Health Forum “Engaging Public and Private Partners in Increasing Healthcare Access attended by multisectoral stakeholders led by Roche (Philippines) Inc. During his talk, Asia-Pacific (APAC) Area Head of Roche Pharmaceuticals Mr. Ahmed Elhusseiny shared insights regarding the impactful significance of Roche (Philippines) Inc.’s multisectoral partnerships in shaping the future of Philippine healthcare.

With the celebration of Cancer Month, it is vital to recognize the crucial role of partnerships in improving the healthcare landscape in the Philippines. Roche APAC Area Head’s recent visit and speech underscored collaboration in addressing challenges that the healthcare industry faces, particularly in cancer care.

“The potential for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to improve healthcare has never been more apparent. COVID-19 has proven just how much can be achieved through collaborations that aim to meet urgent healthcare needs. Beyond COVID, PPPs have played and continue to play an important role in resolving system barriers in healthcare and solving societal challenges that no single player can solve alone.”

Meanwhile, in her speech, Roche (Philippines) Inc. Pharmaceuticals Division General Manager Dr. Diana Edralin compared partnerships with healthcare stakeholders to the collaborative spirit in the “bayanihan” Filipino tradition wherein townspeople bring a Filipino family to a new place, a better life.

“We recognize the ‘bayani’ or hero in each other and in ourselves to make that happen. A hero, despite all obstacles, strives even harder. A hero, despite being one, will only be able to do great things when working with others. We are a community of heroes for the Filipino Patient, dedicated to bringing a better healthcare system to our country with our sacrifices,” Dr. Edralin highlighted.

Two milestone agreement signings marked the forum. Roche (Philippines) Inc. signed with the Vitreo-Retina Society of the Philippines (VRSP) President Dr. Harvey Uy a landmark digital registry project that can paint a more accurate picture of retina disease management, which may then lead policymakers to make evidence-based decisions on appropriate fund allocations in treatments and diagnostics. Guagua, Pampanga Municipal Administrator Mr. Anthony Twaño, Philippine Society of Medical Oncology (PSMO) Outreach Committee Chair Dr. Arthur Jason Go, and Roche (Philippines) Inc. had a Ceremonial Pledge of Commitment and Partnership Signing for Roche (Philippines) Inc. telementoring cancer initiative Project ECHO or Extension for Community Health Outcomes, proving that with visionary leaders, healthcare access can be sustainable and overcome political borders.

Dr. Edralin expressed her aspiration that with these efforts to improve access in various health areas, the future generation will be inspired to unite for their fellow countrymen.

“I hope that as we move forward in parallel health systems and patient access work in different areas of health like ophthalmology, cancer, rare conditions, or health information, we are also the kind of heroes that inspire the incoming generations to continue working for the future of the Filipino. Together let’s continue uniting our voices and our efforts in taking action with tangible results and impact so that we can close the care gap today,” Dr. Edralin said.

The forum was also participated by Dr. Edhel Tripon, Hepatology Society of the Philippines Past President; Dr. Marvin Mendoza, PSMO Ad-hoc Advocacy Committee Member; Ms. Aileen Antolin, Philippine Foundation for Breast Cancer Vice President; Mr. Teodoro Padilla, Executive Director, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), Ms. Ding Ventura-Villarino, Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) Enterprise Vice President and Head of Enterprise Relationship Management, Dr. Janice Sarraza, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Senior Manager II; Dr. Analisa Osorio, Valenzuela Breast Cancer Program Coordinator and Dr. Jake Tamayo, Consultant of the Valenzuela City Health Office; and Mr. Rafael Encarnacion, Lions Club International Third Vice President.