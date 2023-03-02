Putting the ball in Beijing’s court

“Appeasement.” That’s the name given to Britain’s policy of allowing Hitler to expand German territory unchecked in the 1930s. British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain believed he could avoid war through the use of negotiation, agreements and diplomacy. His appeasement policy meant giving in to Hitler’s territorial demands. Chamberlain signed the Munich agreement, which resulted in Germany taking the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia, hoping this would be the end of Hitler’s demands. It was a big mistake. Appeasement is now widely discredited as a policy of weakness.

“Containment” is a strategic foreign policy pursued by the United States in the late 1940s to check the expansionist policy of the Soviet Union. The term was coined by American diplomat George F. Kennan, who wrote in an anonymous article in the July 1947 issue of Foreign Affairs that the United States should pursue a “long-term, patient but firm and vigilant containment of Russian expansive tendencies” in the hope that the regime would mellow or collapse.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s China pivot was an attempt to appease Beijing, with the hope of mitigating China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea. Duterte’s Beijing-friendly postures hardly changed China’s territorial advances in the South China Sea.

In a BusinessMirror article—“Right is might”—former ambassador Albert del Rosario said President Marcos is taking proper steps in defending the rights of the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea. “In particular, we welcome that President Marcos Jr.’s administration is allowing joint patrols with like-minded nations in the West Philippine Sea and establishing additional locations under the US-Philippines Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. If successfully done, these are steps that have the effect of deterring Chinese aggression against the Philippines,” he said.

Del Rosario added: “We fully encourage President Marcos, as well as the leaders of the international community, to uphold the Rule of Law, where sovereign equality of states is observed in the sense that small nations like the Philippines are protected in their rights against the aggression of bigger nations. Where Right is Might remains the global norm, not Might is Right.”

From the Associated Press: “President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the urgency of shifting the military’s focus to external defense in a speech before troops Monday afternoon. He spoke two weeks after summoning China’s ambassador to protest the use of a military-grade laser by the Chinese coast guard that briefly blinded some of the crew of a Philippine patrol vessel in the South China Sea. The Philippines condemned the February 6 incident in one of the more than 200 diplomatic protests it has filed against Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waterway since last year.”

“I’m saying that your mission in the AFP has changed,” Marcos told the troops, referring to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. “For many, many years, we were able to maintain that peace and maintain that understanding with all of our neighbors. Now things have begun to change and we must adjust accordingly.” The President said that the country’s boundaries were being put into question, “and there are many things that are happening so the Air Force has a very big mission to fully secure the Philippines.” Despite being a relatively small country, “we still have to fight for the rights of every Filipino because the Philippines is a sovereign nation and the Philippines has a functioning government,” he said.

As China continues to press on its illegal nine-dash line claim in the South China Sea despite the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal’s ruling that said it has no basis in international law, the Marcos administration has a very challenging task ahead. Currently, the Philippines is hoping that Australia and Japan will participate in planned joint South China Sea patrols with the United States, according to Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

These are welcome developments for the Philippines, which needs all the assistance it can get from its allies to help defend its interests in the West Philippine Sea and prevent Chinese incursions into its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

However, it would do well for the Marcos administration to keep the situation from simmering, given the risk of escalatory incidents at sea. We do not want to sever economic ties with China, our largest trading partner. To keep tensions below boiling point, pundits said the Philippines should push for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea between China and Asean, as well as greater regional cooperation. This will firmly put the ball in Beijing’s court.