PSBank income hits record high in 2022

byVG Cabuag
March 2, 2023
2 minute read
PHILIPPINE Savings Bank (PSBank), the thrift banking arm of the Metrobank Group, reported a record-high net income of P3.68 billion last year, more than double compared to P1.54 billion in the previous year.

The country’s largest thrift bank in terms of total assets said its performance is attributed to higher loan demand, better asset quality, increase in non-interest revenues and prudent expense management. Total revenues reached P15.02 billion, which include fees, commissions and other income amounting to Php 3.97 billion, higher by 34 percent year-on-year.

“Aside from a recovering economy which resulted in rising consumer loan demand, our financial performance last year clearly is a reflection of our strategic resolve to consistently be customer-focused, and enable the power of technology to increase productivity and efficiency,” PSBank president Jose Vicente L. Alde was quoted in a statement as saying.

“We have a strong and retooled workforce which demonstrated how organizational flexibility can be a key differentiator in a volatile business environment. Even as we continuously make our digital services robust and reliable, our core service principle remains the same: always make it simple and effortless for our customers,” Alde said.

PSBank said its sustained efforts in productivity, process efficiency and automation has kept operating expenses under control, increasing by 2 percent from the previous year and flat compared to the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

The bank saw a significant drop in credit provisions by 57 percent versus the same period last year due to improved asset quality complemented by efficient collection and recovery efforts. Gross non-performing loans ratio decreased to to 3.5 percent in December 2022 from 6.1 percent in the previous year.

Total assets reached P264.42 billion while total deposits were at P213.77 billion. Total capital was higher by 6 percent at P37.14 billion. The bank said its total capital adequacy ratio and tier 1 capital ratio also improved to 24.8 percent and 24 percent, respectively, both exceeding the regulatory requirements set by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Author
VG Cabuag
A journalism graduate and has covered the Philippine business beat for more than a decade.

