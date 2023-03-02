Pilipinas Shell obtains ₧9-B loan from BPI, Metrobank

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. (PSPC) obtained a P9-billion loan from two banks to partly finance the oil firm’s requirements.

“Following a competitive tender process, Pilipinas Shell secured a five-year loan amounting to P9 billion evenly split with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Metrobank,” the oil company said on Wednesday.

This, it added, renews an existing 5-year loan with BPI maturing on March 8. Likewise, the loan will reduce the oil firm’s exposure to short-term volatilities in the market as it benefits from the low interest rate for its cash requirements.

Pilipinas Shell earlier reported a 31-percent increase in earnings at end-September last year to P4.4 billion from P3.4 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

The oil firm attributed its improved performance to strong marketing performance, consistent high premium fuel penetration, and disciplined cost management.

Pilipinas Shell has yet to report its full-year earnings for 2022, but company president Lorelie Quiambao Osial had expressed confidence that the company likely finished the year with strong volume delivery.

The oil firm has committed to put up as many as 60 retail stations yearly until 2025. It now has more than 1,000 stations. It will put up its fifth terminal this year.

PSPC, Shell Energy Philippines Inc. and the Department of Energy signed last January a Tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to help achieve the target 10-percent penetration rate of electric vehicles (EVs) for road transport by 2040.

Under the MOA, which was signed by Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla, PSPC President and CEO Lorelie Q. Osial, and SEPH President Bernd Krukenberg, a pilot study of electric vehicle charging stations (EVCs) to be supplied by renewable energy (RE), such as solar, will be conducted.

The parties will determine the key components of the pilot project including supply, installation, operation, and maintenance of EVCs, monitoring and verification of energy efficiency, performance, and savings through the utilization of RE, and optimization of the use of cleaner energy.