PHL wants to cut chemical fertilizer imports

To provide a cheaper alternative to imported petroleum-based fertilizers, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is keen on mainstreaming the use of “biofertilizers” nationwide.

During a meeting with government officials last Tuesday, Marcos said the “policy shift” aims to reduce the country’s dependence on “expensive, imported petroleum-based fertilizers.”

“Hopefully, this will ease our concerns when it comes to the supply of fertilizer. And we can fully control the availability of biofertilizers,” Marcos said.

The government will tap the technology and research units of the University of the Philippines Los Baños and other state colleges and universities for biofertilizers, which will be distributed to local farmers, according to Marcos.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) started promoting the use of “Bio N,” a microbial-based fertilizer last year.

The agency said 6 sachets of Bio N can replace two 50-kilogram bags of urea, a petroleum-based fertilizer, used for every hectare of land planted with rice.

However, Marcos said, the government will still allow the use of non-organic fertilizers.

He said his state visit to China last month resulted in the signing a cooperation agreement with the Philippine International Trading Corp. (PITC) and two Chinese fertilizer manufacturing companies which will allow the Philippines to gain access to cheap non-organic fertilizers.

The President made the pronouncements amid the high price of urea in the world market.

“We will lessen our dependence on importation when it comes to fertilizer supply.”

According to World Bank economists, fertilizer prices have already eased from the peak levels recorded in 2022 but prices remain high due to disruptions and restrictions that make it more expensive.

In January, World Bank Development Economics Prospects Group Senior Agriculture Economist John Baffes and Centre for Strategic and Policy Studies Brunei Darussalam Researcher Wee Chian Koh said in a blog that the production crunch in Europe; trade disruptions caused by the Ukraine-Russia war; and export restrictions in China continue to affect fertilizer prices.

These developments are a cause for concern for countries like the Philippines which are heavily reliant on imported farm inputs like fertilizer.

“The industry is also affected by supply-side issues, including a production crunch in Europe, disruptions due to sanctions on Russia and Belarus, and trade restrictions in China,” they added.

They said the supply disruptions from the Ukraine-Russia war came in the form of sanctions on Russia and Belarus by the European Union and the United States.

As a result, potash exports from Belarus declined by over 50 percent while Lithuania halted the use of its railway network to transport Belarusian potash to the port of Klaipeda, which typically handles almost all of Belarus exports.