Chemical manufacturer D&L Industries Inc. (D&L) on Wednesday said its manufacturing facility in Batangas is “spearheading a paradigm shift” in its approach towards sustainability.

D&L said it aims to put the Philippines on the map as a quality manufacturing hub for sustainable, natural and organic products once its new plant in Batangas starts operations in the middle of the year.

In its disclosure, the company said it is gearing up towards launching a full range of shelf-ready products for its export customers, made from coconut oil, for the personal and baby care, cosmetics and beauty care, household cleaning, health and nutrition and food and vegetable oils categories that are sustainable, natural and organic.

“D&L envisions empowering brands globally to make a meaningful shift towards high impact sustainability initiatives in the manufacturing of their products by giving them the option to buy direct from source,” it said.

The direct-from-source approach simply means converting raw materials into finished goods in the country of raw material origin, instead of going through multi-leg production stages which usually happen across different locations in the globe.

This naturally translates into simpler logistics, less wastage, lower costs, higher efficiency and as such, significantly cutting down the carbon footprint of the entire supply chain.

D&L’s Batangas plant is set to expand the manufacturing capabilities of the company’s food, oleochemicals and consumer products original design manufacturing (ODM) segments.

It will operate under wholly-owned subsidiaries Natura Aeropack Corp. (NAC) and D and L Premium Foods Corp. This plant will allow the vertical integration of sourcing, formulation, packaging, original equipment manufacturing/ODM, and export capabilities, enabling D&L to offer a one-stop shop, direct from source manufacturing solutions to global brands.

“We believe that having truly sustainable operations and product offerings are the way forward. There’s a lot of interest in the space and consumers are demanding businesses for their fair share of efforts in preserving the only planet that we have,” NAC President Dean Lao Jr. said.

“Our Batangas facility and our high impact sustainability efforts put us in a very good position to capitalize on these trends. We believe that it is the next leg of growth for the company.”

Being in a Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA) location, D&L’s Batangas plant is required to maintain at least half of its export revenue contribution to be able to take advantage of PEZA tax incentives. As such, the said facility will be focused on developing new markets.

Coconut oil continues to gain traction globally as a sustainable, natural, and organic substitute for many petroleum or palm-oil based applications.

With D&L’s vertically-integrated plant in Batangas, the company’s goal is to bring home the higher value-added processing of coconut oil, and in the process significantly reduce the total carbon footprint of its entire supply chain.