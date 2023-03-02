PhilRice: Planters to get certified inbred rice seeds this month

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) said it will distribute certified inbred seeds to rice-producing regions in the country starting March 16 under a program that seeks to increase the production of the staple.

PhilRice, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA), said some 4.27 million bags (20kg/bag) of certified inbred rice seeds are ready for distribution. It is also expanding its program coverage to 77 rice-producing provinces, from the current 42.

Some P3 billion came from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Seed Program and while the DA’s National Rice Program (NRP) allocated P700,000 for the distribution of the rice seeds.

Flordeliza Bordey, director of the RCEF Program Management Office at PhilRice, said the amount will allow farmers to plant rice in 1.97 million hectares in 1,319 cities and municipalities nationwide during the 2023 wet season and the 2024 dry cropping season.

However, Batanes, Basilan, Tawi-tawi and Sulu are not included because of limited rice areas.

“Through the integrated efforts of RCEF Seed Program and the DA-NRP’s inbred seed strategy, we are expecting to serve 1.69 million farmers starting March 16,” said Bordey.

“DA-PhilRice will handle the planning, acquisition, and delivery of the certified seeds in coordination with the DA Regional Field Offices, while the provincial, city, and municipal local government units [C/MLGUs] will help in dispensing the seeds to the farmers.”

The RCEF Seed Program distributed more than 11.7 million bags of certified inbred seeds in 42 provinces since its first implementation during the 2020 dry season.

Results of the seasonal monitoring and evaluation of the program showed that the adoption of certified inbred seeds in its covered provinces doubled

to 84 percent from more than 40 percent to 84 percent, leading to increased average yields.

“Farmers’ experience in continuous use of certified inbred seed has somehow prepared them to also adopt hybrid seeds in production,” Bordey said.

PhilRice said the inbred rice varieties to be distributed were selected based on their adaptability to the local conditions and resistance to insect pest and disease outbreaks.

Varieties that are adaptable to less favorable environments, including drought-prone areas are also allotted for specific locations, the agency added.

Also, varieties such as NSIC Rc 506, Rc 508, Rc 512, and Rc 534 that have comparable yields with hybrids are also being introduced through RCEF.

Harvests from NSIC Rc 506 ranged from 7 to 8.6 tons per hectare (t/ha) in RCEF PalaySikatan technology demonstration areas including La Union, Albay, Sorsogon, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, South Cotabato, and Agusan del Norte.

Across all sites, it has an average yield of 7.76 t/ha during the 2022 dry and wet cropping seasons.

The RCEF Seed Program is a component of Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, which allocates P3 billion every year for the development, propagation and promotion of high-quality inbred rice seeds to help improve the competitiveness of Filipino rice farmers.

