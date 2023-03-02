Mega Global Corp.’s new manufacturing plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas will help the government achieve its goal of increasing approved investments in the agribusiness sector by 10 percent annually, according to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Marcos said the Mega Manufacturing Plant in Batangas, which was formally opened on Wednesday, will contribute to government efforts to ensure food security and create more jobs.

“It is an example of what we in agriculture and agribusiness are hoping to demonstrate to all our investors, the ability to scale up from what can be a backyard kind of business slowly building it up to a very modern and very, very high production capacity like we see here today,” he said in his speech during the inauguration of the manufacturing facility.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the new plant in Batangas will boost the country’s food supply and “will cover the deficit that we have on seafoods.”

Pascual said the plant, which uses modern technology, should serve as a model for other Philippine manufacturing companies.

“We should not be afraid to bring in modern technology from outside. We have to improve the situation here.” The Mega Manufacturing Plant was registered with the Board of Investments last February 28.

According to Mega Prime Foods Inc. (MPFI), one of the subsidiaries of Mega Global Corp., the opening of the “state-of-the-art” Mega plant is a “testament” to MPFI’s “enduring commitment” to support the country.

Once fully operational, MPFI said, the manufacturing plant is expected to create over 1,000 jobs and livelihood opportunities which will “reinvigorate” the local community and further boost the economy of Batangas.

MPFI said the company invested P1 billion in the construction and development of the Mega Manufacturing Batangas Plant.

Marvin Tiu Lim, Chief Growth and Development Officer of Mega Global, said its one production line of its manufacturing facility in Batangas is capable of churning out 300,000 cans per day.

“Currently we only have one line here and then we ordered another two lines coming. So we’ll beef it up to 900,000 (cans).”

He also said the company did not file a petition for a price increase. “We do not want to increase our prices as the fishing season has just started. If the fish catch is abundant, we might not have to increase prices.”

The company is banking on its new manufacturing plant to grow sales by as much as 18 percent this year. It intends to beef up its sales team and distribution system and increase its investments in its downline operations to make their products more accessible to consumers.

Meanwhile, William Tiu Lim, the new chairman of Mega Global, announced during the event that Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan will take over his previous role as CEO. Prior to assuming his father’s position, Chan was the company’s chief operating officer.

“I’m stepping down as CEO of Mega and has taken on the position of chairman. We would like our children, our younger generations, to take over.”