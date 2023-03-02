MakatiMed, UC Davis Cancer Center partner for second-opinion consultations

THE Cancer Specialty Center of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed, www.makatimed.net.ph) has partnered with UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center to offer patients and their families the option to seek second opinion consultations at this California-based leading cancer care facility.

With this partnership, patients can now request a written opinion from or a 30-minute to 1-hour multidisciplinary consultation via video conference with experts from UC Davis, designated as a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the top cancer organization in the US. There are only 52 other comprehensive cancer centers in the US, proving the hospital’s highest standards and achievements in cancer research, outreach and education.

As an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, UC Davis patients can get access to leading-edge treatments, including development of personalized therapies based on the unique molecular characteristics of individual patient tumors. They can also opt to participate in clinical trials in early phases of drug development.

The partnership with UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is an integral part of MakatiMed Cancer Specialty Center’s multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment and management, which aims to give patients and their loved ones a strong support system by involving a team of medical experts from different fields working together for a single goal.

“Collaborating with a respected institution like the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is a testament to MakatiMed’s dedication and commitment to provide our patients with the best possible treatment and outcome against cancer,” says Saturnino P. Javier, MD, MakatiMed’s Medical Director.

“Giving them access to UC Davis experts for second opinion consultations can help them better understand their cancer diagnosis and prognosis, and perhaps allow them to evaluate and explore other treatment options that are available to improve their condition.”