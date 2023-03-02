MakatiMed, UC Davis Cancer Center partner for second-opinion consultations

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023
2 minute read
The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Cancer Specialty Center of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed, www.makatimed.net.ph) has partnered with UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center to offer patients and their families the option to seek second opinion consultations at this California-based leading cancer care facility.

With this partnership, patients can now request a written opinion from or a 30-minute to 1-hour multidisciplinary consultation via video conference with experts from UC Davis, designated as a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the top cancer organization in the US. There are only 52 other comprehensive cancer centers in the US, proving the hospital’s highest standards and achievements in cancer research, outreach and education.

As an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, UC Davis patients can get access to leading-edge treatments, including development of personalized therapies based on the unique molecular characteristics of individual patient tumors. They can also opt to participate in clinical trials in early phases of drug development. 

The partnership with UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is an integral part of MakatiMed Cancer Specialty Center’s multidisciplinary approach to cancer treatment and management, which aims to give patients and their loved ones a strong support system by involving a team of medical experts from different fields working together for a single goal. 

“Collaborating with a respected institution like the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is a testament to MakatiMed’s dedication and commitment to provide our patients with the best possible treatment and outcome against cancer,” says Saturnino P. Javier, MD, MakatiMed’s Medical Director.

“Giving them access to UC Davis experts for second opinion consultations can help them better understand their cancer diagnosis and prognosis, and perhaps allow them to evaluate and explore other treatment options that are available to improve their condition.”

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

PHL, Japan boost amity, map future of mutual ties

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023

Related Posts

New parents’ finances need nurturing, too

WHEN you’re caring for a newborn, it can be hard enough to carve out time to shower, let alone stay on top of money tasks. In the fog of sleep deprivation, you may miss a bill payment or impulse-buy random things online to help with infant care. Suddenly, your credit scores are down and your budget is stretched.

bySara Ratner | NerdWallet
March 2, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

Great worker, bad team member

Carlo Atienza-Sui Generis

EVERY manager has encountered them—brilliant team members who know they are good, so they have developed an attitude of superiority and look down on other team members. Some managers kowtow to their demand for fear of losing a valuable member of their team, while others use intimidation tactics to keep them at bay. When you have a high performing employee who has a bad attitude, how do you manage them so that they continue to significantly contribute without ruffling any feathers?

byCarlo Atienza
March 1, 2023