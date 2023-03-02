Low credit provisions boost SECB’s income

SECURITY Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) said it posted a 53-percent increase in net income to P10.6 billion in 2022, from the previous year’s P6.91 billion, driven by growth in core businesses, lower credit provisions and normalized income tax provisions.

Total revenues grew 8 percent to P39.6 billion from the previous P36.81 billion, while net interest income increased 7 percent to P29.2 billion, the lender said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

Net interest margin for the full year was 4.23 percent, lower compared to 4.43 percent in 2021. Total non-interest income increased 11 percent to P10.4 billion.

“We are encouraged by the underlying growth of the economy as it reopens and rebuilds. Our strong performance for 2022 reflects the fact that [SECB] is fully engaged to support our retail, wholesale and SME clients. We will sustain that intensity for 2023 as we help clients navigate the current inflationary environment and geopolitical uncertainties,” President and CEO Sanjiv Vohra was quoted in a statement as saying.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income was P2 billion, down from the previous year’s P2.1 billion. Fourth quarter revenues increased 9 percent year-on-year to P10.2 billion, boosted by non-interest income which grew 26 percent.

The growth in non-interest income was driven by foreign exchange income, profits from assets sold, and recovery on charged-off assets. Pre-provision operating profit for the quarter was P3.9 billion, up 2 percent year-on-year.

The bank set aside P1.2 billion as provisions for credit and impairment losses in the fourth quarter, bringing the figure to P2.8 billion for the entire year.

Low-cost savings and demand deposits grew 10 percent year-on-year and account for 58 percent of total deposits. Time deposits grew 34 percent, while total deposits grew 16 percent to P606 billion.

Net loans increased 12 percent year-on-year to P503 billion, driven by both wholesale loans which grew 10 percent and retail loans which accelerated to 16 percent growth.

The growth in retail loans was driven by home loans, which grew 21 percent, and credit cards, which rose 34 percent.

The tenth-largest bank in terms of total assets in 2022, SECB continues to be among the country’s best capitalized private domestic universal banks. Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 16.1 percent and total capital adequacy ratio was 16.6 percent.